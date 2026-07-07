Following Monday's abbreviated slate of just eight games, Tuesday will have 16 games -- the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will play a doubleheader while the rest of the teams in the majors will see action.

Here are my top three player props for this slate on Tuesday, July 7. I'm backing a hot hitter in the NL, one of the best pitchers in the AL, and the league's best offense to inflict damage early and often at home against a struggling pitching staff.

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Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles

Pete-Crow Armstrong Over 1.5 total bases (-109 Caesars)

Crow-Armstrong has been one of the hottest bats in the majors in recent weeks, and he was deservedly named the NL Player of the Month in June. The star outfielder has carried the momentum into July, hitting safely in four straight games and going 6-for-12 with a home run, two stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBI. Crow-Armstrong batted .381 with a 1.249 OPS, eight steals, 11 long balls, 20 RBI and 21 runs scored across 26 contests in June, and opposing pitchers are having a hard time getting him out.

The Orioles will send Shane Baz to the mound, and he owns a 3.68 ERA across six starts and 36.2 innings since the beginning of June. However, he also has a 4.26 ERA on the road with a 1.30 WHIP, so it remains to be seen how he'll handle pitching at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field. Look for PCA to continue swinging a hot bat.

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The Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Over 8.5 strikeouts (+115 BetMGM)

Skubal is coming off a dominant performance in his last start, earning the win against the Yankees on Tuesday after allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts over six innings. The star hurler, who could be making his final starts as a member of the Tigers with the deadline creeping closer and closer, has a favorable matchup against the Athletics at home.

Skubal has struck out at least eight in his last three starts and owns a 12.1 K/9 in four outings (22.1 innings) since returning from the injured list June 13. If Skubal pitches at least six frames, something he's accomplished in his last two outings, he could have a decent shot at reaching this line.

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Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Lorenzen Over 3.5 earned runs (-109 DraftKings)

The Dodgers and Rockies played a heated series opener Monday that saw Los Angeles win 7-6 in extra innings, but in general, the Dodgers are the better team overall -- they own a collective .753 OPS at Dodger Stadium across 45 games, as well as posting an MLB-best .787 collective OPS overall 92 games into the season.

The Rockies' pitching staff owns a league-worst 5.15 ERA on the road and 5.53 overall, so it's hard to trust them -- especially going against the best offense in the majors. Lorenzen has allowed at least four earned runs in two of his last three starts, and he owns a 6.89 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP over his 10 starts. His road ERA stands at 5.68 over 44.1 innings, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's forced to depart the game early against a red-hot Dodgers lineup.

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