Tuesday's slate in the majors has a loaded 15-game agenda, and these are my top three player props for June 16. I'm backing a slugging outfielder who's due to go yard sooner rather than later and a red-hot bat in the National League while exercising caution with a returning pitcher from a prolonged 60-day IL stint in the AL West.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Jo Adell to hit a home run (+400 BetMGM)

Adell is off the pace to repeat his impressive 2025 season, when he hit a career-high 37 homers and posted a personal-best .778 OPS across 152 games. However, the slugging outfielder seems to be trending in the right direction lately. He went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks on Monday and has had multi-hit performances in his last three games. He hasn't homered since June 7, but Adell is seeing the ball with a slash line of .346/.393/.462 with an .854 OPS since the beginning of June.

Given that Chase Field is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the majors and with Adell due to go yard sooner rather than later, we're backing him to hit a homer this Tuesday. He has 10 homers in 284 at-bats this season, meaning he averages 28.4 ABs per long ball. Given that he hasn't homered in his last 29 at-bats, backing Adell feels right here.

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Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

Hunter Brown Under 6.5 strikeouts (-102 FanDuel)

Brown will rejoin the Astros' rotation ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers after fully recovering from a Grade 2 shoulder strain that limited him to just two starts this season before hitting the IL.

While Brown ramped up to five innings and 78 pitches in his last start at Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, it's hard to see him dominate right out of the gate as he did earlier in the season. Plus, the Tigers are trending in the right direction since they own a collective .827 OPS, the eighth-best mark in the majors, over the last seven days.

Don't expect the Astros to take too many risks with Brown in his first start at the big-league level since March 31 and go with the under here.

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Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong to record over 1.5 total bases (-129 DraftKings)

Crow-Armstrong had one of the best games of his career in Monday's 5-4 comeback win over the Rockies, becoming the 19th player in Cubs history to hit for the cycle. The star outfielder, who has been heating up at the plate of late with a .436/.458/.909 slash line since the beginning of June.

PCA's also batting .452 over his last 10 games with 10 extra-base hits, and it seems his slow start is a thing of the past now. Facing one of the worst road pitching staffs in the majors, don't be surprised if Crow-Armstrong has another big game. He's tallied over 1.5 bases in each of his last five games.

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