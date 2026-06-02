Tuesday has a loaded 15-game agenda in the majors, and here are our three top player props for this June 2 slate.

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte Anytime Home Run (+315 DraftKings)

Facing the Dodgers isn't easy, as they have the best collective ERA in the majors (3.10), but Marte could be in line to have a big game solely based on the advantage he'll have in the pitching matchup. Marte has a .381 average and an impressive 92.3 mph exit velocity when facing the Dodgers' projected starter, Eric Lauer. Marte also has two homers in 21 at-bats against the 30-year-old southpaw, who allows 2.6 HR/9, a figure that's not encouraging in a hitter-friendly scenario like Chase Field.

Marte has power, as evidenced by his 10 homers, .462 slugging percentage and .200 ISO this season, and he could take advantage of Lauer's issues with the long ball to deliver a big performance here. Marte enters this game having gone yard five times in his last 13 games, including in Monday's series opener.

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The Athletics vs. Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Over 4.5 strikeouts (-106 FanDuel)

Taillon isn't known for being a strikeout-heavy pitcher, but his 7.6 K/9 is the best one of his last three seasons. That's perhaps the lone positive aspect of what has been a brutal 2026 year for Taillon, who leads the majors in homers against among pitchers (19) and has a 5.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 6.57 FIP in 11 starts and 60.1 innings so far this season.

The veteran hurler will be at home Tuesday against the A's, who rank 13th in the majors in strikeouts in 2026, but Taillon has proven he can get the job done as long as he limits the long ball.

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Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels

Tomoyuki Sugano Over 2.5 earned runs (+115 HardRock)

Sugano didn't have his best outing the last time out, allowing three earned runs in just 4.2 frames in a loss to the Dodgers. Sugano has done a good job of limiting damage for the most part this season, but a couple of bad outings have pushed his ERA to 4.01. Furthermore, he doesn't strike out a lot of batters (4.8), has a 2.5 BB/9 rate and also allows 1.7 HR/9, so the underlying metrics aren't that good. Plus, Sugano has allowed three or more runs in three of his last five starts -- and no fewer than two in any of those outings.

With a 5.40 ERA in five starts in May, and knowing he'll face an Angels lineup capable of capitalizing on any mistake he commits, this isn't the best landing spot for Sugano.

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