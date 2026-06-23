Tuesday's action in the majors will feature all 30 teams in action, so we have plenty of options when it comes to analyzing player props.

This time, I'll be focusing on two pitchers' strikeout lines, as well as one of the hottest hitters in the National League to bounce back following a subpar showing Monday in one of the league's most hitter-friendly environments.

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Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels

Shane Baz Over 5.5 strikeouts (+104 DraftKings)

Baz looked solid, yet unspectacular, in his last start despite taking a loss to the Seattle Mariners last Thursday, as he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings. The nine punchouts tied Baz's season-high output in that category, and it's worth noting he has recorded at least six strikeouts in four of his last six games.

With a 2.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 across 37.2 innings over his last six starts, Baz has a favorable matchup against an Angels lineup that leads the majors in strikeouts with 757 over 80 games, averaging 9.46 per game. If Baz is able to pitch until the fifth or sixth inning, he shouldn't have major problems hitting this solid line at plus-odds.

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New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize Under 5.5 strikeouts (-122 FanDuel)

Mize owns a 2.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB over 52.1 innings this season. Even though averaging a strikeout per inning looks like a solid return, as well as his 8.9 K/9, he was able to record just three strikeouts against the Astros in his last start. Furthermore, Mize has stayed below the line of 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last five outings dating back to April 22, with an IL stint in between due to an adductor injury.

Mize will be facing one of the best offenses in the majors, as the Yankees enter Tuesday's action ranking fourth in runs scored (392) and second in OPS (.768), but also 10th in strikeouts (669). Still, we like our chances at the under at odds close to -120.

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Jackson Chourio Over 1.5 total bases (-135 BetMGM)

Chourio didn't have his best performance Monday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the series opener, and he's now gone three straight games without tallying over 1.5 total bases. However, Chourio is having an excellent month of June, hitting .326 with a 1.042 OPS and 13 extra-base hits (five doubles, eight homers), so he's due to end that drought sooner rather than later.

The Reds will send Nick Lodolo to the mound, and Chourio has a career batting average of .286 against him, going 2-for-7 with a double and a strikeout. Lodolo owns a 6.12 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB through 42.2 innings this season, so this looks like a favorable matchup for Chourio to bounce back.

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