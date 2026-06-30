MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena is back with a trio of prop plays on Tuesday, and he's on Minnesota's Joe Ryan for a strong pitching performance.

We have a fully loaded agenda for MLB on Tuesday's slate, and here are my three best bets for the June 30 slate.

This time, I'm backing a dominant pitcher and a scorching-hot bat to continue their dominant ways, and we're also backing a young pitcher to struggle against one of the best lineups in the National League.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

Joe Ryan Over 6.5 strikeouts, -138 @ DraftKings

The Twins hurler has been putting up excellent strikeout numbers of late, and he fanned nine across six innings in a loss to the Dodgers on June 24 in his last start. The star right-hander has struck out at least seven in seven of his last eight games dating back to May 15, a stretch in which he owns a 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and outstanding 11.7 K/9 over 48.2 innings, fanning 63 and walking just six over that stretch.

The Astros rank 13th in strikeouts since the beginning of June with 221 in 26 games, so this might be a solid spot for Ryan to continue his dominant ways.

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Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Bubba Chandler Over 2.5 earned runs, -130 @ BetMGM

Chandler has been trending in the right direction of late, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts and owning a 2.82 ERA across 22.1 innings over that stretch. However, Chandler posted a 5.05 ERA in 12 starts and 57 innings before, so it's unclear if he'll be able to sustain pitching at this rate for much longer. Plus, he'll be facing a Phillies lineup that has been among the best offenses in baseball in recent weeks.

The Phillies have posted a .773 OPS and are averaging 5.57 runs scored per game since the beginning of June. We're backing Chandler to struggle against a potent lineup.

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

Junior Caminero over 1.5 total bases, -129 @ Caesars

Caminero has been one of the hottest hitters in the majors over the last 10 days, slashing .432/.488/1.000 with a 1.488 OPS, seven homers and 16 RBI across 37 at-bats. The slugging third baseman has gone yard in four straight games and five of his last six, so he's been a reliable power threat who's also reaching base at an elite clip.

Caminero has racked up multiple bases in seven games in the past 10 days, and in 12 of 25 contests since the beginning of the month. Caminero has been carrying the Rays offensively this month and should enjoy a favorable matchup against the Royals. That's because Kansas City will send Noah Cameron to the mound, who has given up 12 earned runs over 14.1 frames in his last three starts.

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