Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena has studied the MLB slate on Tuesday, and he offers up three strong prop play, including an Anytime Home Run candidate.

After Monday's eight-game slate, Tuesday has a loaded 15-game schedule filled with evening and night games for all of you baseball fans. That means a deep market when it comes to MLB Player Props, and here are our top three for Tuesday's action.

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Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

Pete Crow-Armstrong to hit a home run (+240 Caesars)

Crow-Armstrong endured a slow start to the season, but the Cubs outfielder is undoubtedly trending in the right direction of late. He's riding a 12-game hitting streak, and he is coming off being named the NL Player of the Week on Monday after launching four homers and posting a .440 average, going 11-for-25, with a 1.401 OPS.

Crow-Armstrong will have the benefit of playing the upcoming series at Coors Field against the Rockies, who happen to own an MLB-worst 6.24 ERA at home. That means the entire Cubs offense is worth looking at in this three-game series, but PCA is worth targeting as a homer pick due to his recent numbers. During his ongoing hitting streak, Crow-Armstrong owns a .392 average, 1.201 OPS and five homers with a .745 slugging percentage.

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Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease Over 6.5 strikeouts (-124 DraftKings)

Cease will rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation for Tuesday's matchup against the Phillies after overcoming a hamstring injury, and that's the reason why his consensus strikeout line is at 6.5 rather than 7.5. Either way, we'll take it.

Cease has punched out at least six batters in all but one of his 11 starts this season and owns an impressive 13.4 K/9, which would be a career-best mark by a wide margin, across 62 innings. He's also passed this line of 6.5 punchouts in each of his previous five starts, a stretch in which he's delivered a 3.23 ERA and 12.6 K/9 across 30.2 innings. Trust Cease to go over this line in his return to the rotation.

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. The Athletics

Nick Kurtz Over 1.5 total bases (-115 BetMGM)

We don't know if Monday's slugfest between the Athletics and the Brewers will be a trend with the A's playing their next five home games at Las Vegas Ballpark, but one thing is certain -- this is a game we shouldn't overlook from a player-prop perspective.

Kurtz will be facing a Brewers pitching staff that owns the seventh-worst ERA on the road at 3.65, and the favorable hitting conditions won't do them any favors. Kurtz has been seeing the ball extremely well, too. He launched two homers Monday and has three over his last two games. Furthermore, he has six homers over his last 10 games and has reached over 1.5 total bases in six of the seven games in which he's hit safely over that stretch. He's a strong play against Robert Gasser, who owns a 4.73 ERA in three starts (13.1 innings) this season.

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