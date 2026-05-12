After Monday's shortened six-game slate, Tuesday's action in the majors returns with a loaded 15-game slate. That means it's time again for us to deliver the three top player props in today's schedule. We're backing a star pitcher to dominate, a red-hot hitter to continue his dominant ways, and a star-studded lineup to limit the impact of an opposing starter.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes Over 7.5 strikeouts (-103 BetRivers)

Skenes has been dominant of late, and he couldn't have asked for a better matchup here since he'll be facing the Rockies away from Coors Field. The reigning NL Cy Young winner has an excellent 2.36 ERA and 0.71 WHIP across eight starts and 42 innings. However, if we remove his disastrous Opening Day outing when he gave up five runs on two-thirds of an inning against the Mets, then his ERA and WHIP are lowered to 1.31 and 0.58, respectively.

Considering that the Rockies are among the most strikeout-prone lineups in the majors and rank second in total Ks in 2026 with 401 in 41 games (9.8 per game), this is a prime matchup for one of the best hurlers in the game. Skenes owns a 9.86 K/9 this season, so as long as he pitches deep into the contest -- and there's no reason to think he shouldn't -- he should hit this line.

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Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson Over 1.5 total bases (-107 DraftKings)

Olson is quietly putting together another monster offensive campaign, and Tuesday's matchup against the Cubs and Colin Rea is extremely favorable for the slugger. Olson enters the game batting .296 with a 1.031 OPS, and he'll be facing a pitcher who has a 4.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 38 innings. Rea has given up two or fewer earned runs in six of his eight starts this season, but this matchup against Atlanta is probably one of the hardest starts he'll have all season long.

Olson does not need a home run to cash this prop -- a double or two singles would be enough to get the job done. That kind of production is firmly in play against a pitcher who's bound to experience some regression after a couple of solid outings of late.

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San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Adrian Houser Over 3.5 earned runs (-105 BetMGM)

Going with the Under in outs could also be a strong move, as Houser isn't expected to pitch deep into the game against one of the best lineups in the majors.

Even though the Dodgers haven't been dominating opponents of late, they still own the second-best collective OPS in the majors (.778) while ranking third in hits (367) and fifth in total runs scored (206). Houser hasn't the command needed to survive deep into games against elite offenses, and he enters Tuesday's game with a 6.19 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP and a disappointing 19:11 K:BB across 36.1 innings. Those numbers become even more concerning against a patient Dodgers lineup that can extend at-bats and drive up pitch counts. If the Dodgers get to Houser within the first two trips through the order, this Over could cash sooner rather than later.

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MLB Picks Recap

Rockies vs. Pirates: Paul Skenes Over 7.5 strikeouts (-103 BetRivers)

Cubs vs. Braves: Matt Olson Over 1.5 total bases (-107 DraftKings)

Giants vs. Dodgers: Adrian Houser Over 3.5 earned runs (-105 BetMGM)

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