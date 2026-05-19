Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena offers his top MLB prop plays for Tuesday's slate, digging into a pair of divisional clashes and an NL game in Philadelphia.

Following a loaded slate on Monday where all but two teams saw action, Tuesday marks a loaded day in the majors. Here are the three best player props for Tuesday's slate.

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Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

Parker Messick Over 5.5 strikeouts (-135 BetMGM)

Messick has been a standout performer for the Guardians in the 2026 season. His 2.35 ERA and 0.99 WHIP are impressive figures, but one area in which he's really stood out is the fact that the southpaw has notched 58 strikeouts in just 53.2 innings. Messick has also notched at least six punchouts in each of his last four starts, and he's done that with a heater that sits in the low 90s.

Messick should be a strong candidate for regression sooner rather than later, but considering he'll be facing a slumping Detroit offense, this looks like a favorable matchup for Messick. Feel comfortable with backing the over in this one.

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Jacob Misiorowski Under 7.5 strikeouts (-130 DraftKings)

No pitcher in the majors has been throwing the ball harder than Misiorowski, and the numbers back that up. He's the hardest-throwing starting pitcher in the hardest-throwing season on record, evidenced by the fact that he's been a dominant force with a 29:4 K:BB and just six hits allowed across 18.1 scoreless innings this month. On paper, going with the Over in strikeouts would be a strong move, but he's facing the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Chicago has been "slumping" of late, but they still sit among the best offenses in the majors and are 10 games above the .500 threshold, in part thanks to a lineup that has drawn an MLB-best 224 walks while ranking slightly above average in strikeouts (13th-best, 391). It remains to be seen how Misiorowski will handle the Cubs' patient approach, but going with the Under in Ks looks like a strong, value bet.

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Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 total bases (+120 FanDuel)

De La Cruz went hitless in Monday's series opener against the Phillies, but he's a threat to rack up bases every time he steps to the plate. He was riding a 10-game hitting streak until Monday's outing, and the star shortstop has been seeing the ball well all season long.

Since the beginning of May, De La Cruz is hitting .324 with an .844 OPS, seven doubles, a homer, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a 18:5 K:BB through 17 contests. Having racked up at least two bases in nine of his last 11 games, his hot streak is worth considering here. That's especially true since the Phillies will have Jesus Luzardo, who owns a 5.07 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB across 49.1 innings this season.

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