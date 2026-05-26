Tuesday will offer a loaded 15-game slate in the majors. Here are our best three bets for the slate, where we're backing two pitchers to hit their proposed strikeout line while also backing up a hitter to take advantage of a favorable pitching matchup.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Seattle Mariners vs. The Athletics

Luis Severino Over 5.5 strikeouts (+104 DraftKings)

Severino endured a rough start to the season, but it's safe to say he's managed to turn things around in recent weeks. He delivered a dominant outing the last time out, striking out 10 over seven innings in a no-decision against the L.A. Angels on Thursday, and he's now allowed two or fewer runs in five of his past six starts, which has helped him lower his season ERA to 4.23. Severino has also fanned at least seven in his last two starts, and he's cleared the line of 5.5 strikeouts in six of his 11 appearances to date.

With an impressive 9.3K/9, which would be his highest mark since the 2022 season, he could have a solid chance of hitting this line against the Mariners, who have often struggled offensively in 2026 and will be without one of their best players in Cal Raleigh (oblique).

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero Over 4.5 strikeouts (+115 BetMGM)

Montero isn't known for being a strikeout pitcher, and his recent game log backs that up -- he recorded just one strikeout over five innings against the Cleveland Guardians in his last start on May 19 and has failed to hit the line of at least five punchouts in his past four contests.

If he's going to turn things around, though, he couldn't have asked for a better matchup on Tuesday since he'll be facing an Angels lineup that leads the majors in strikeouts with 516 in 54 games (9.55 per game).

This is a risky line given Montero's low strikeout numbers throughout the season (5.8 K/9), but it has upside based on the favorable matchup. Montero has had a career-best season in 2025 even with the career-low strikeouts, as he owns a 3.83 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP through nine starts and 49.1 innings. Both are career-best marks by decent margins.

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Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages Over 1.5 total bases (+101 Caesars)

Pages was one of the hottest hitters in the majors in the early stages of the season, and while he went through a slump in May, he continues to be a player to keep close tabs on when the matchup is favorable. That's the case against the Rockies, as Pages will look to extend his current three-game hitting streak. Perhaps more importantly, Pages has recorded multiple bases in his last three games, and he'll look to keep that going against a struggling Rockies pitching staff.

Pages might be hitting just .205 with a .666 OPS in his last 10 games, but with two homers and two doubles in that span, Pages continues to see the ball well. Look for him to record multiple bases for a third straight contest here.

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MLB Picks Recap

Mariners vs. Athletics: Luis Severino Over 5.5 strikeouts (+104 DraftKings)

Angels vs. Tigers: Keider Montero Over 4.5 strikeouts (+115 BetMGM)

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Andy Pages Over 1.5 total bases (+101 Caesars)

All Plays - 1 Unit