MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game & Prop Picks for Thursday, March 26

Hello everyone, and welcome to Opening Day! I mean, I THINK Thursday is officially Opening Day, not last night's one-gamer. I choose to believe today is the day, and what a fantastic slate of games we have to kick things off! The amount of aces we will see today would make a Wild West deck of cards blush, which makes today one of the best days of watching AND gambling in the entire MLB season. Today, the focus is on one of the mid-afternoon games were I think I've found value in a home dog. Moving forward, you can find me here every Thursday, breaking down the single game prop opportunities while my illustrious colleagues get you set for all the other MLB betting action throughout the week! PLAY BALL!

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Single Game & Prop Picks for Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Pick #1: Reds ML (+135 @ BetMGM)

As with many games, this one features two fantastic starters in Boston's Garrett Crochet and Cincy's Andrew Abbott. Boston made quite a few moves this off season to stay afloat in the ultra-competitive AL East, and it remains to be seen just how well those moves pay off. On the other side, Cincy has been building their core around Elly De La Cruz for the last couple of years and this could be the year the Reds finally put it all together. Doing so, at home, as an underdog, isn't much to ask. Doing so over the course of a 162-game season is quite another. I'll the value on the micro sample size and go with the Red Legs over the Red Stockings today.

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Pick #2: Red Sox/Reds UNDER 8.5 (-125 @ theScore)

These two lineups have the potential to be explosive and Great American Ballpark, and both can produce a lot of runs, but in the spring, gusts in Cincy tend to be across the diamond and it won't be 90 degrees with 90% humidity today. Plus, look at these pitchers. We know how good Crochet is, but Abbott is a guy I'm high on this season. I think Abbott makes a statement today, going pitch for pitch with Crochet into the sixth inning until the bullpens decide the game. All of that points to an under for today's contest.

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Pick #3: Matt McLain OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+165 @ FanDuel)

Mr. McLain had a tremendous spring for Cincinnati, as he looks to be a fixture in the Reds' lineup. Not only is his current form looking good early on, he's had some historical success against Crochet, although in a very small sample size. McLain is 2-for-3 with an XBH against Crochet, which should put him in a positive mindset today. The ball may not be flying out of Great American, but there will be opportunities for hits and bases, and that's where my player prop focus is today.

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