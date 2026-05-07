MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, May 7

It is May already and the action on the diamond is getting pretty fantastic. I love the random stats that baseball can provide, and one of my favorites came recently: at one point last week, every American League team except the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays would have been in last place in the National League Central. That is wild to think about! I'm taking that NL Central vibe into today's analysis as we head west for tonight's contest in San Diego.

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St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Best Bets and Predictions

Pick #1: Cardinals ML (+148 BetRivers)

Both of these teams are playing good ball, but have arrived here with very different expectations. The Padres are built and expected to win now, while the Cards appeared to be facing a fairly lengthy rebuild process coming into the year. Sitting at 21-15 and in second place in the NL Central, it is fair to say the Red Birds have exceeded expectations to date. A big part of St. Louis' success has come on the road, where they are 11-5, while the Padres are a good-but-not-dominant 11-8 at home. With as well as the Cards are playing (7-3 in their last 10), I love the value on them tonight.

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Pick #2: Cardinals/Padres UNDER 8.5 (-122 BetRivers)

San Diego is 15-1 in games in which they have scored five or more runs, so if I think the Cards are going to win this game, I have to correlate that with the Under. The Padres do have the starting pitching edge on paper with Michael King taking the hill, but I think Matthew Liberatore is finding his form. He was excellent in his last road start, a 6 IP, 1 ER quality start in Houston, and he held the Dodgers at bay in his last overall start in St. Louis. I think Liberatore does just enough to keep his team in it until the Cardinals bats take over later in the game.

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Pick #3: Nick Castellanos Under 0.5 Total Bases (+140 BetRivers)

Castellanos has been one of the streakiest hitters in the game, and this year has been no exception. He recently had a five-game streak of recording zero bases, but he has now recorded at least one total base in four of his last five games. I smell another regression coming. Even with his recent "hot" streak, his batting average remains at .191, and he has had only moderate success against Liberatore in his career. I'm very happy to take plus-money on this prop.

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MLB Picks Recap

Cardinals ML (+148 BetRivers)

Cardinals/Padres Under 8.5 (-122 BetRivers)

Nick Castellanos Under 0.5 Total Bases (+140 BetRivers)

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