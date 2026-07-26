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It's the last Sunday of July! August is right around the corner, which means we're nearing the end of the summer. There's a sizable selection of MLB DFS action with 12 games and the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Jacob deGrom, TEX vs. SEA ($10,100): deGrom is the same pitcher he's always been, except for a bit more of an issue with homers. That's why he's recorded a 5.33 K/BB ratio, but with a 3.76 ERA (though a 3.32 FIP). Fortunately, deGrom plays in a home ballpark that tends to keep balls in play where he carries a HR/9 rate is 0.9 and 3.16 ERA. The Mariners are average in terms of going deep and are bottom-five in runs scored, so this is still a favorable matchup.

Kyle Leahy, STL vs. CIN ($7,700): Leahy is absolutely tearing it up now having posted a 0.71 ERA from his last five starts. He's also managed a 2.94 at home on the year while not allowing a long ball there. The Reds rank bottom-10 in runs even though they're top-10 in homers, so this matchup is perfect for Leahy.

Emmet Sheehan, LAD at NYM ($7,500): Sheehan has endured a rough campaign, yet three of his last four outings have been decent. Two of those came against the Padres, who are terrible offensively. Guess what? So are the Mets as they sit below the Padres for both runs scored and team OPS. And with Freddy Peralta starting for them, there's a good chance Sheehan can pick up a win.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Pittsburgh's Braxton Ashcraft was enjoying a solid year before notching a 8.24 ERA with eight home runs against across four appearances. On Sunday, he'll run into a red-hot Pete Crow-Armstrong ($6,100). The potential - and probable NL MVP with Shohei Ohtani's knee acting up - is already on the verge of a 25/25 season. And for someone who used to struggle to get on base, PCA is currently on a .390 OBP.

In addition to listing a .929 OPS against righties, the southpaw slugger Matt Olson ($5,500) boasts a .946 on the road. He'll be in Baltimore to square off versus Shane Baz, who doesn't concede many homers while lefties have hit .280 against. Olson has contributed 25 doubles and has previously topped 40 twice, so he has the opportunity to deliver without going yard.

Bargain Bats

It seems Geraldo Perdomo ($4,300) produced a power surge last season that couldn't be sustained. That being said, he's tallied three triples and 17 stolen bases alongside a .375 road OBP. He'll also get to face Miles Mikolas on Sunday, who's struggled a 5.08 ERA the last four seasons and since 2024 has allowed both righties and lefties to go over .275 against.

Two things must be true for me to consider Gavin Sheets ($3,100). He needs to be facing a righty and away from Petco Park. Sheets has been terrible at home, though maintains an .838 road OPS. Fortunately for him, Sunday's matchup isn't in San Diego and Janson Junk is a righty - one who can't get lefties out where the opposition has batted .320 against the last couple campaigns.

Stacks to Consider

Tigers vs. Royals (Luinder Avila): Dillon Dingler ($5,100), Kevin McGonigle ($4,900), Riley Greene ($4,800)

Last year, Avila managed an 1.29 ERA…but that was in 14.0 innings of relief. He's currently between starting and relieving with a 4.86 ERA. Given his career 5.40 mark in Triple-A, that isn't surprising. Avila is right-handed, yet righties have hit .277 against during 2026 and I've included one right-hander below.

That righty is Dingler, who's a catcher with 22 homers and 22 doubles. He's also posted a .930 OPS against righties. Lefties have still gone .268 against Avila. McGonigle has recorded a .406 OBP versus righties to go with 32 extra-base hits and 11 steals. Greene holds a career .338 OBP and is currently at .375. His power is down, but he's still slugged .522 against righties.

Twins vs. Athletics (Jeffrey Springs): Byron Buxton ($6,200), Royce Lewis ($3,300), Luke Keaschall ($3,200)

The move from the Rays to the Athletics has been a disaster for Springs going from a 4.64 FIP to a 6.01. He's also given up 2.37 home runs per nine innings and his 33.3 groundball percentage is indicative of how often the ball is in the air when on the mound. Since Springs is a lefty and as righties have collected 21 of the 27 homers he's surrendered, I'm offering three right-handers for this stack.

Facing a homer-prone southpaw is perfect for Buxton as he's slugged over .600 both against righties and at home. Lewis is no Buxton, though he's got 13 doubles, 10 homers, and nine stolen bases. He's also eligible at first and third base, and this matchup is worth taking a shot on him. Keaschall is a career .275 hitter. He doesn't offer a lot of power, yet has so far collected 14 doubles and 13 steals with an .876 OPS the last three weeks.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.