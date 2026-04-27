April is winding down, and the first MLB teams will hit the 30-game mark Monday. Of course, that leaves us with a lot of season to come. There are six games on the DFS docket Monday, with the first pitch at 7:07 p.m. ET. And now, onto the MLB DFS lineup recommendations!

Pitching

Dylan Cease, TOR vs. BOS ($10,700): Thus far, Cease has been a stellar addition to the Blue Jays. Through five starts with his new team he has a 2.10 ERA but actually has an 1.47 FIP. Now, his 15.43 K/9 rate will drop some, but he has a career 11.02 K/9 rate, so the strikeouts should remain high. I know the Red Sox rolled the Orioles 17-1 the other day to escape the grasp of the bottom five in terms of runs scored, and I know they have fired Alex Cora for a spark, but this team has really struggled out of the gate, and those two data points aren't sufficient for me to worry.

Matthew Boyd, CHC at SDP ($9,100): Boyd has only made three starts and has had a stint on IL already, and that alone may allow you to overlook his 5.79 ERA. However, and beyond that, he has an 1.57 FIP. Last season, his first with the Cubs, Boyd had a 3.21 ERA. The Padres are essentially average in terms of runs scored, but they also have a pitcher-friendly ballpark that Boyd gets to visit Monday.

Top Target

Just how high can Ben Rice ($4,400) soar this season? He was impressive in 2025, slugging .499 with 26 homers in 138 games. This year, though, the lefty has slashed .326/.450/.733 with nine homers and eight doubles. Jack Leiter hasn't allowed a ton of home runs the last couple seasons, but he still has a career 4.82 ERA, and this season lefties have hit .327 against him.

Bargain Bat

Already, Colson Montgomery ($3,100) has introduced himself as a shortstop that swings from the heels, all-gas, no-brakes style. However, it's worked out for him thus far. In his career he's slugged .523 and hit 28 total home runs in 99 games. I'm not buying into Jack Kochanowicz's 3.10 ERA, given that he has an 1.12 K/BB rate and had a 6.81 ERA last season. The righty just happens to have only allowed one homer this season, but he gave up 21 in 23 starts in 2025.

Stack to Consider

Dodgers vs. Marlins (Chris Paddack): Andy Pages ($3,500), Max Muncy ($3,500), Freddie Freeman ($3,200)

Paddack is oh-so hittable. Over the last six seasons he has a 5.19 ERA, including a 6.38 ERA this year. He's allowed 1.53 home runs per nine innings in his career as well, and he pitched three seasons with the Padres. Since 2024, lefties have hit .275 against Paddack, and righties have hit .278. So, you know, go nuts with the Dodgers, but this is the stack I landed on.

Pages has five home runs and four stolen bases, but he's also hit a robust .337. He quite enjoys Dodger Stadium, as he has an .899 OPS at home in his career. Muncy's nine homers are not a stunner, but he's notably hit .300 as well. The southpaw has consistently been better against right-handed pitchers, which is no surprise, but he also really likes Dodger Stadium. Over the last three seasons he has a .977 OPS at home. Freeman hasn't hit great since returning from paternity leave, but he's still hit .269 with 11 extra-base hits. Plus, his drop off has been starker against lefties. Since 2024 Freeman has an .883 OPS versus righties, and he can definitely handle Paddack.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.