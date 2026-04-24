You want options for your MLB DFS lineups? Friday has you covered. There are 13 games on the schedule starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. Do you want help sifting through your many, many options for your MLB DFS lineups? Then here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Gavin Williams, CLE at TOR ($9,800): Once again, William is posting an ERA that outpaces his FIP. In 2025 he had a 3.06 ERA but a 4.39 FIP, and this year he has a 2.12 ERA and 3.91 FIP. Still, a 3.91 FIP isn't bad, and Williams' 12.13 K/9 rate is quite impressive. Toronto is stuck down in the bottom 10 in runs scored, so this could be the right time for Williams to catch that lineup.

Freddy Peralta, NYM vs. COL ($8,800): Peralta's slow start to his Mets tenure is one of the many issues facing (plaguing?) that franchise. However, his 4.05 ERA isn't disastrous, and since he became a full-time starter in 2021 he's never finished a season with an ERA higher than 3.86, or a K/9 rate lower than 9.92. Once again, the Rockies are threatening to finish in the bottom 10 in runs scored while playing home games at Coors Field. This remains an offense you don't need to fear away from its home ballpark.

Grant Holmes, ATL vs. PHI ($7,700): Holmes hasn't made it out of the fifth inning in either of his last two starts, but he has a 3.42 ERA through five outings. Also, while his home ERA is high to start 2026, he had a 2.08 ERA at home last season, so I'm not worried. The Phillies aren't likely to finish the season in the bottom five in runs scored, but that's where they are now.

Top Targets

Sure, Francisco Lindor is now hurt, but Juan Soto ($5,800) is back. He's still Juan Soto, a guy who has hit more than 40 homers in each of the last two seasons with a career .417 OBP. Michael Lorenzen, a righty, has a 4.30 ERA over the last seven seasons, including a 7.48 ERA this year. Yes, he's with Colorado now, but this is his first season with the club.

I trust in the power of Bobby Witt ($5,800). He doesn't have a home run, yet, but he has seven doubles after hitting 47 last year. Witt has also hit at least 20 homers in every season of his career. Plus, he has nine stolen bases and has never had fewer than 30. In 2025, Yusei Kikuchi had a 2.93 ERA at home, but a 5.04 ERA on the road. This year is more of the same. The lefty has a 3.27 ERA at home and a whopping 7.62 ERA on the road.

Bargain Bats

It would appear Colson Montgomery ($4,800) is an all-or-nothing hitter. He has a career .312 OBP but a career .526 slugging percentage. The shortstop also has hit seven home runs this year. Miles Mikolas has never been one to rack up strikeouts, but he also gives up a ton of hits and has started to allow home runs. He has a 5.13 ERA over the last four seasons, and since 2024 lefties have hit .279 against him.

I would take a shot on Bo Naylor ($2,600) at catcher. He's had a tough season but he had 14 homers and 22 doubles in 123 games last year. The southpaw also slugged .410 against righties in 2025. Max Scherzer is fully raging against the dying of the light, because he is no longer a viable MLB pitcher. He had a 5.19 ERA last season and he has a 7.16 ERA this year.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees at Astros (Lance McCullers): Ben Rice ($5,500), Giancarlo Stanton ($4,400), Jazz Chisholm ($3,900)

Look, it's not fun that McCullers never really returned from years of injury issues. It's a bummer. It's also pretty clearly the reality of the situation. Last season McCullers made his first regular-season start since 2022 and with a decidedly slower fastball posted a 6.51 ERA. Now, with another offseason under his belt? McCullers has a 6.20 ERA with no added fastball life. Thus, I have three Yankees for this stack.

So the Yankees kind of just stumbled into a high-level first baseman, huh? Last year he hit .255 with 58 extra-base hits. This year Rice has slashed .311/.453/.716 with eight homers and six doubles. Also, while a lot of lefties heavily benefit from Yankee stadium, Rice has a career .823 OPS on the road. Don't worry about the fact that both Stanton and McCullers are righties. Over the last three seasons, Stanton has slugged .535 against righties, and last year right-handed hitters averaged .303 against McCullers. It's been a slow start to the season, but Chisholm still has five doubles and eight stolen bases. He had 24 homers and 40 swiped bags in 2025, and given his position and his salary I'll take a shot on him.

Mariners at Cardinals (Andre Pallante): Randy Arozarena ($4,300), Luke Raley ($3,300), J.P. Crawford ($2,700)

Pallante has a career 1.74 K/BB rate, but this year that number is all the way down to 1.09. That's remarkably bad, and it is thus not surprising he has a 5.18 FIP. Pallante also has a 4.92 ERA at home over his three seasons as a starter for the Cardinals. The Mariners' offense hasn't hit the ground running, but this stack still looks good to me.

Arozarena has literally never failed to post a 20/20 campaign over a full MLB season, and this year he has two homers and six stolen bases. The righty also has a .385 OBP. Pallante is right-handed, but since 2024 he has allowed righties to hit .267 against him. Raley, like Arozarena, a former Ray, has a .937 OPS with 10 extra-base hits to start 2026. Last season was tough for the southpaw, but over the two seasons prior he slugged .476. Crawford, a shortstop with a low salary, has a .351 OBP. Last season he hit 12 homers, 24 doubles and had eight stolen bases.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.