Memorial Day weekend kicks off with a busy Friday for MLB. There are 12 games on the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. In case you need some money for last-minute burger buying, here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Davis Martin, CWS at SFG ($8,400): Yes, a big reason for this recommendation is the fact the Giants have the worst offense in baseball. However, Martin has also been genuinely incredible. He has a 2.39 FIP and a 5.90 K/BB rate through nine starts. That means you get a pitcher who is dealing against an offense that is scuffling.

Michael Soroka, ARI vs. COL ($8,000): Soroka has had one terrible start this season, on the road against the Brewers. Because that was on the road, though, he has an 1.59 ERA at home. As long as Colorado is below average in terms of runs scored with its home park, I am going to feel like you can roster opposing pitchers whenever Colorado is on the road.

Jeffrey Springs, ATH at SDP ($7,200): Springs joined the Athletics as they left Oakland for a temporary home in Sacramento, taking the team from a pitcher-friendly park to one that plays kindly to hitters. As such, his home ERA is well over 4.50 and his road ERA is comfortably under 3.50. The Padres have a pitcher-friendly park, but also an offense that has benefited pitchers. In fact San Diego has a .658 OPS as a team.

Top Targets

Last year Julio Rodriguez ($4,300) posted his second 30/30 campaign, and he has eight homers and five stolen bases this season. Like several Mariners past and present, his numbers are hurt by his home ballpark. Since 2024, Rodriguez has slugged .500 on the road. Noah Cameron had a 4.17 FIP compared to a 2.99 ERA, so perhaps it isn't surprising that he has a 5.40 ERA to start this season. Additionally, righties have hit .279 against the southpaw.

A different approach for Riley Greene ($4,200) has yielded fewer home runs, but a .326 average and 15 doubles. All in all, his OPS is higher, and he's actually managed to hit against lefties as well. Of course, a righty in Chris Bassitt is starting for Baltimore in this game. He has a 5.44 ERA, and lefties have, fittingly, hit .333 against him this season.

Bargain Bats

I don't want to give you nothing but outfielders, though your roster needs three of them, so here's Toronto shortstop Andres Gimenez ($3,500). The southpaw is effectively a lock for a sub-.300 OBP because he doesn't walk, but he has five homers and six swiped bags this year. He's had two seasons with 30 stolen bases in the past as well. Bubba Chandler is considered a pitcher with promise, but this season the righty has a 5.84 FIP and 1.16 K/BB ratio.

Three of his nine homers and two of his seven doubles have been hit by Jake Burger ($3,500) over his last seven games. The fact he was on the road for six of those seven games may have played a role in that. Since joining the Rangers, Burger has struggled at home, but this year he has an .849 OPS on the road. Grayson Rodriguez just made his first MLB start since 2024. He doesn't seem fully back from injury, given that he allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings.

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Stacks to Consider

Athletics at Padres (Walker Buehler): Nick Kurtz ($5,500), Tyler Soderstrom ($4,400), Jeff McNeil ($3,500)

After missing 2023, Buehler has a 5.08 ERA over the last three seasons. In that same time, lefties have hit .300 against him. Thus, I have three lefties from the Athletics for this stack. Simple enough, right?

Kurtz has a .438 OBP with eight home runs and six stolen bases. He hit 36 homers in 117 games last year but only stole two bases, so this season is intriguing. Will he become a 40-homer guy, or a 30/20 guy as a first baseman? The sky is the limit! Soderstrom is under the Mendoza Line, so this is part a bet on last season when he hit .276 with 25 homers and 34 doubles. He does still have five homers and 14 doubles, and his biggest issue this year is that he's been horrendous against lefties. McNeil has no power, but he's a second baseman who has hit .272. That alone works at this position, especially at this salary, and this matchup helps as well.

Atlanta vs. Washington (Miles Mikolas): Matt Olson ($5,400), Ozzie Albies ($4,500), Austin Riley ($4,300)

In his final season as a Cardinal, Mikolas had a 5.76 K/9 rate and a 5.03 FIP. This year, now a National, he has a 6.05 K/9 rate and a 6.20 ERA. Nothing about this is surprising, as this is a guy with a 5.12 ERA over the last four campaigns. Since both lefties and righties have hit .279 against Mikolas, a right-hander, I have a mixed collection in this stack.

Olson has cooled down some, but he's still hit .274 with 14 home runs and 16 doubles. He's actually slugged at a lower percentage against righties than lefties since 2024, but his OBP against righties in that time is .362. Mostly what that says to me is that even a lefty out of the Nationals' bullpen may not be able to help against Olson. Albies has hit .276 with eight home runs and eight doubles. Additionally, every time the switch-hitting second baseman has played at least 100 games, he's stolen double-digit bases. It's been a tough campaign for Riley, but he has hit three of his eight homers in his last 10 games. Since 2024 he's slugged .441 against righties, so he is a good option against a righty who struggles against righties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.