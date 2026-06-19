We have ourselves a busy DFS slate for what is the final Friday before the official start of summer, and I have it on good authority MLBers are the boys of summer. There are 12 games on the schedule starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, and these are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Jacob deGrom, TEX vs. SDP ($10,000): For the second season in a row, deGrom has been homer prone on the road. Fortunately for him, his home park is pitcher friendly, and he has an 1.28 ERA in the Rangers' stadium. Plus, he's still deGrom in all the other ways. On the flip side, the Padres have the worst offense in baseball. That also helps.

Ranger Suarez, BOS at SEA ($8,600): Suarez's last couple starts have gone well, which is encouraging because his two starts before that were poor after a long run of success. All told, though, in his first season with the Red Sox the former Phillies star has a 2.82 FIP. The Mariners are an average offense, and they are dealing with injuries, so Suarez should be able to handle this matchup.

Michael McGreevy, STL at KAN ($6,200): Sure, call him lucky. McGreevy has a 2.99 ERA even though he's struck out 5.86 batters per nine innings. Having said that, only once in his last nine games has he allowed over three earned runs, so the wheels aren't falling off. The Royals are down in the bottom 10 in runs scored, and so at this salary I definitely think it's worth seeing if McGreevy can keep threading that needle.

Top Targets

Over the last three weeks, Bryan Reynolds ($5,800) has an 1.113 OPS. He is a switch-hitter, but this year he has a .997 OPS against lefties. Now, he does have a .712 OPS on the road, but this isn't your run-of-the-mill road game. This is a game at Coors Field. Additionally, Reynolds is facing the lefty Kyle Freeland, who has a 7.98 ERA.

It's not just that Max Muncy ($4,800) has 16 home runs, but that he's done it in 69 games because he missed a couple contests earlier this year. Since 2024 the third baseman has slugged .515 against righties but also slugged .568 at Dodger Stadium. Trey Gibson's first MLB season has been pretty disastrous. He has a 0.92 K/BB ratio, a 5.91 ERA, and lefties have hit .295 against him.

Bargain Bats

Though his power numbers for a first baseman are far from revelatory, Jonathan Aranda ($4,400) has a .379 OBP, and he has 11 home runs and 10 doubles in 70 games. Plus, power wise, he has slugged .509 against righties this year and hit 10 of those 11 homers in those matchups. Cade Cavalli doesn't allow many home runs anyway, but lefties have hit .298 against him.

For the second game in a row Jo Adell ($3,900) is getting to face a lefty in the Athletics' hitter-friendly ballpark. Why is the fact Adell is facing a southpaw so pertinent? Well, since 2024 he's slugged .396 against righties and .575 against lefties. Jeffrey Springs, a southpaw, also happens to have a 5.76 ERA at home in 2026, which certainly bodes well for Adell, at least until if and when he sees a righty out of the bullpen.

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Stacks to Consider

Rockies vs. Pirates (Bubba Chandler): Hunter Goodman ($5,800), TJ Rumfield ($4,900), Willi Castro ($4,800)

I mentioned Coors Field earlier, and so now I return to that setting. Chandler has a 4.76 ERA in his first proper MLB campaign. While his ERA is lower on the road than at home, his HR/9 rate on the road is twice what it is at home, and that doesn't bode well at Coors Field. This a stack mix, with a righty, a lefty and a switch-hitter in the mix from the Rockies.

Goodman is a catcher with 21 homers in 69 games, so that's a plus. He also has an 1.107 OPS over the last three weeks. Oddly, his power numbers are better on the road this season, but that feels fluky based on his career prior to 2026. The rookie Rumfield has hit .275 with 26 extra-base hits, including two triples, even though he's a first baseman. He has way more power against righties, but the southpaw has hit .250 against lefties, which is workable if a lefty comes out of the bullpen. Over the last three weeks Castro has a .980 OPS. In his first season with the Rockies, Castro has an .837 OPS at home as well.

Yankees vs. Reds (Rhett Lowder): Ben Rice ($5,800), Cody Bellinger ($4,900), Jazz Chisholm ($4,400)

Owing to injury, Lowder didn't pitch in MLB at all last season. He returned to the Reds rotation this year, but while he has a 3.22 ERA at home, his road ERA is 5.84. He's a righty, and lefties tend to enjoy hitting at Yankee Stadium, so I have a three-southpaw stack!

Rice broke through last year, but this season he's been even better. He has hit .291 with 20 homers in 68 games. Rice has also slugged more than .600 both against righties and at home. Bellinger has been particularly reliant on Yankee Stadium since donning the pinstripes. He had a .909 OPS at home last year, and this season he's comfortably above 1.000 at home on the OPS front. Chisholm has shown less power, but he's already swiped 20 bags, so this might be more of a 20/40 season than a 30/30 season. He's been less impressive at home this year than his two aforementioned teammates, but he had an .892 OPS at home just last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.