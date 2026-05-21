It's a light Thursday for MLB, especially in the evening. There are only four games on the DFS docket, with the first starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations for Thursday. Only eight teams are playing, but it still helps to get a few insights!

Pitching

Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI vs. COL ($7,500): With so few strikeouts, and with so many walks, Rodriguez has still managed a 2.53 ERA. He does have an 1.65 ERA at home as well. Now, he has a 3.86 FIP, but even that isn't bad, and this is a good matchup. The Rockies remain below average in terms of runs scored, and that is with their home ballpark being so conducive to offense.

Luis Severino, ATH at LAA ($6,500): At this salary, Severino is worth taking a shot on when he's on the road. I stress on the road, because he's been terrible at home in Sacramento. Severino's road ERA of 3.56 isn't great, but it's definitely not bad. Plus, the Angels are in the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Top Target

After a 30/30 season, Corbin Carroll ($5,400) has seven homers and six stolen bases this year. Also, and this is truly remarkable, he already has six triples. Tomoyuki Sugano has truly been woeful this year, even with his 4.02 ERA. He has a 5.49 FIP, an 1.72 HR/9 rate, and a horrendous 4.79 K/9 rate. Plus, lefties like Carroll have hit .282 against him.

Bargain Bat

I don't know what has gotten into Zack Gelof ($3,800), but I hope it continues for at least one more day. He's hit .258 with six homers and four swiped bags, and he's been better against his fellow righties than against southpaws. Though Jose Soriano has a 2.41 ERA, over his last four starts he has a 6.14 ERA. Also, over the last three seasons he has a 5.10 ERA at home.

Agree with these recommendations? Give them a spin with various combinations of other players in RotoWire's MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Stack to Consider

Blue Jays at Yankees (Carlos Rodon): Vladimir Guerrero ($4,700), Kazuma Okamoto ($3,600), Ernie Clement ($3,200)

Sure, it's only been two starts, but Rodon has a 5.63 ERA, and he's faced the Brewers and Mets. Since joining the Yankees, the lefty has a 4.03 ERA. I mentioned Rodon is a lefty, and so I have three right-handed Blue Jays for this stack.

Guerrero's lack of power has been strange, but he's hit .281 with seven doubles and three stolen bases. Since 2024 he's slugged .524 against lefties and .499 on the road, so maybe this is what Guerrero needs to get in gear. Okamoto has 10 homers, so there's that. He's a righty who has shown power potential, and in this matchup I'd take a shot on him as a third baseman. Clement was recently dealing with strep throat, but he came back Wednesday, so that seems to be behind him. He's hit .286 with 13 doubles, and he hit 35 doubles last season. Clement's much stronger against lefties, and he had a .900 OPS in those matchups in 2025.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.