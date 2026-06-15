We're halfway through June, which means before we know it, we'll be to Fourth of July weekend and also we're closing in on the halfway point of the MLB season. Monday brings us eight MLB games starting at 7:10 p.m. ET or later. Here are some suggestions to help you set your DFS lineups for Monday.

Pitching

Chase Burns, CIN vs. NYM ($11,100): There's always worry about vaunted pitching prospects, since so much can go wrong in getting from point A to point B, but Burns has been able to live up to the hype. This year he has a 2.14 ERA, and what's particularly encouraging is that he's only allowed more than two runs once in 13 starts this season. The Mets, meanwhile, seem locked into the bottom five in team OPS, which means a lot of games of offensive struggles are already in the books.

Dustin May, STL vs. SDP ($9,800): Burns is top of the pecking order, pitching wise, so I figured I'd take a shot on a guy who is more about the matchup. I say "more," but this isn't all about the matchup. May struggled in 2025 after missing all of 2024, but he signed with the Cardinals and he's been viable in the rotation. His fastball speed has rebounded to preinjury levels, which is encouraging, his walks are down and he has a 3.21 FIP compared to his 4.21 ERA. Besides, the Padres are last in runs scored and only the Mets are in shouting distance of them in terms of the bottom of the team OPS rankings.

Top Targets

Though Sal Stewart ($3,600) has cooled down considerably, putting a dent into his Rookie of the Year campaign, he still has 13 homers and 10 doubles. Plus, in his career he has a .934 OPS against lefties (he's a rookie but he played in 18 games last season). Whether as a starter or in bulk relief, David Peterson is in line to pitch Monday. He has a 5.75 ERA, and since 2024 righties have hit .270 against him.

He's already hit double digits in all the categories involved, so Zach Neto ($3,500) is well on his way to having 20 homers, 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases for the second season in a row. Not too shabby for a shortstop. He's also solid against his fellow righties, and he's shown more power on the road. Ryne Nelson has a 5.52 FIP this season, and consistently his fellow righties have hit for a higher average against him.

Bargain Bats

Owing to the Cardinals starting the season better than expected, Alec Burleson ($3,500) has gotten attention for hitting .287 with 13 home runs and 17 doubles. However, do recall that last year he hit .290 with 18 home runs and 26 doubles in 139 games. Now, this season he's produced like this while being worse than usual against lefties and stellar against righties, but Lucas Giolito is a righty. Additionally, while he's only made a few starts this season, Giolito has a 6.94 road ERA, and lefties have hit .333 against him.

Everything has been worse from Kerry Carpenter ($2,900) this season…save for the power. He's still got that power. Carpenter has nine home runs and two triples through 48 games, and he's slugged .516 against righties. Kai-Wei Teng has a 4.35 FIP compared to a 3.71 ERA, which is worth noting because he has a career 5.30 ERA. Also, of course, he's a righty.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs vs. Rockies (Michael Lorenzen): Pete Crow-Armstrong ($3,600), Ian Happ ($3,500), Michael Busch ($3,000)

Sure, this game is on the road, away from Coors Field, and Lorenzen has an 8.44 ERA at home this season. Well, he also has a 6.68 ERA on the road. Lorenzen is not merely struggling at altitude. He's also pitched 65.2 innings this season, and lefties have hit .404 against him. Thus, all three of these guys can hit left-handed.

Crow-Armstrong is already up to 12 homers, 11 doubles, 15 stolen bases and even three triples. He's been on fire as well, as he has an 1.095 OPS over the last three weeks. Happ usually is good for 20 to 25 homers per season, but this year he already has 16 home runs. He has an OPS over .900 at home this season, and while he's a switch-hitter, he also has an OPS over .900 against righties in 2026. Michael Busch has a .999 OPS over the last three weeks. Since joining the Cubs, he's slugged .492 against right-handed pitchers for good measure.

Agree with these recommendations? Give them a spin with various combinations of other players in RotoWire's MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Athletics vs. Pirates (Jared Jones): Nick Kurtz ($4,400), Tyler Soderstrom ($3,400), Jacob Wilson ($3,000)

Last week, the Athletics were playing in Las Vegas, which impacted DFS decisions. Now, though, they are back in Sacramento where the park has proven very conducive to offense. Jones had a 4.14 ERA in 2024, and he's now made three starts in 2026 after missing all of 2025. He has a 4.73 ERA in those starts, so his return to MLB action hasn't exactly gone smoothly. Now, he has to pitch against the Athletics, including this trio.

Kurtz has an OPS over 1.000 over the last three weeks. He also has an OPS over 1.000 against righties and an OPS over 1.000 at home in his career. Yeah, that'll work. Soderstrom has completely put his slow start behind him, as he has an 1.213 OPS over the last three weeks. He's been quite poor on the road this year, but he has a .964 OPS at home. Yes, a bit of that includes playing in Vegas this past week, but it's mostly about Sacramento. Wilson is back from the IL, and he's hit .286 this season after he hit .311 last year in a breakthrough campaign. He doesn't have a ton of power, which is fine for a shortstop, but he's hit over .300 at home in Sacramento.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.