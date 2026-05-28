Chalk it up to Memorial Day being Monday, because this is a light Thursday. We have three games on the DFS slate, and that's with a first pitch of 6:35 p.m. ET. Hey, three games isn't zero games, and that means you can play MLB DFS. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Spencer Arrighetti, HOU at TEX ($8,500): There are three viable projected starters with salaries of $8,500 or higher and three "if you want to get cute" starters with salaries of $7,000 or lower. I'm not getting cute, and Arrighetti felt like an easy choice to me. Arrighetti hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a start this season and the Rangers are trying to fight their way out of the bottom five in runs scored. As I said, an easy choice for me.

Top Target

Second basemen with 30-homer power are rare, but Brandon Lowe ($5,200) has done it twice in his career, including last season. Now a Pirate, he already has 14 home runs on this campaign. A lefty who has slugged .521 against righties since 2024 is facing a righty who has allowed southpaws to hit .280 against him in that same time frame. The righty in question in Colin Rea, and he's allowed 1.35 homers per nine innings in his career.

Bargain Bat

The lack of power from Taylor Ward ($4,300) is a concern, but he does have a .394 OBP with 15 doubles. Plus, over the last three seasons he has an .871 OPS against left-handed pitchers. I don't trust Patrick Corbin's 3.86 ERA at all. His K/9 rate is down to 6.50 and his line-drive percentage is up to 27.1. Basically, he's avoided home runs, but he's been better on the road, so that isn't about Toronto's ballpark, and thus it is probably a fluke. Over the last half-decade righties have hit more than .300 against Corbin. I still believe in rostering righties against him.

Stack to Consider

Blue Jays at Orioles (Chris Bassitt): Vladimir Guerrero ($5,000), Daulton Varsho ($4,100), Andres Gimenez ($3,500)

Bassitt wasn't good with the Jays the last few seasons, but he's been particularly poor for the Orioles in 2026. He has a 5.51 ERA with a 6.46 K/9 rate. I have two lefties from Toronto in this stack, as this year lefties have hit .322 against Bassitt.

Guerrero is a righty, but he's also Toronto's best hitter. He has a .392 OBP this year and his power should pick up. In each of the prior two seasons he's finished with an OPS over .900 on the road. Varsho's five homers are not surprising, but his .265 average and four stolen bases are pleasant surprises. He has a .458 slugging percentage against righties since 2024, and over the last two seasons he's slugged more than .500 on the road. Gimenez is here because his salary is relatively low, he's a shortstop and he's a southpaw facing a righty who struggles to get lefties out. Also, he has five home runs and six swiped bags in 2026.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.