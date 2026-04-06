We've seen several games for each MLB team now. We have some information. Rookies have debuted. Players have had a chance to acclimate to new teams. Sure, the sample sizes aren't robust, and past results still matter a bit more to me, but what's happening this season is starting to intrigue. There are seven games on the DFS docket, with a first pitch at 7:07 p.m. ET. Here are my Monday lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Logan Gilbert, SEA at TEX ($10,000): Gilbert has a 6.75 ERA through two starts, but a 2.79 FIP. Clearly, he's been a bit unlucky thus far. He also has a 4.33 K/BB rate, which would be quite good, but he hasn't finished under 5.25 on that front in any of the three prior campaigns. The Rangers have scored 36 runs through nine games, which is not remarkable in either direction. Last year, though, they were in the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Andrew Painter, PHI at SFG ($9,200): After roughly a century of hype (injuries derailed his pathway) the much-ballyhooed Painter finally made his MLB debut. He went 5.1 innings against the Nationals and allowed one run with eight strikeouts. So far, so good. Again, it's early, but my early takeaway would be that the Giants are one of the worst offenses in MLB in 2026.

Top Targets

While Kyle Tucker ($4,300) is early in his time as a Dodger, he was effectively a 30/30 guy by the end of his time with the Astros, and last season he had 22 homers and 25 stolen bases in 136 games with the Cubs. He has a .925 OPS against righties since 2024, so things should turn out just fine for Tucker in Los Angeles. I'm not buying into Max Scherzer having an 1.50 ERA after a home start against the Rockies. He's 41, and he had a 5.19 ERA last season.

Whether with Atlanta or what was Oakland, Matt Olson ($3,500) has delivered at the plate for years. In each of the last six full MLB seasons he's had at least 29 homers and at least 91 RBI, with two seasons with more than 40 doubles as well. This year, he's started the campaign with a .289/.372/.579 slash line. Jose Soriano has not allowed an earned run through two starts. However, they were both road starts. Since 2024, Soriano has a 2.64 ERA on the road…and a 5.39 ERA at home.

Bargain Bats

With Hunter Brown injured, the Astros' rotation is in disarray. Now, the team has to head to Coors Field. Owing to the uncertainty for Houston, I opted for a righty from the Rockies, and that righty is Ezequiel Tovar ($3,400). The shortstop was limited to 95 games last year, but he had an .886 OPS at home. Plus, the season prior Tovar had 26 homers and 45 doubles.

At present, Brandon Marsh ($2,800) is the Phillies lefty to turn to outside of Kyle Schwarber, who of course requires greater salary outlay. Marsh has hit .303 and slugged .485. Last year he had an .838 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, but also an .844 OPS on the road. Lefties have hit .274 against Adrian Houser in each of the last two seasons. He keeps the ball in the park, though, which is why I like Marsh over Schwarber, especially when you factory in salary concerns.

Stack to Consider

Astros at Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Yordan Alvarez ($4,500), Jose Altuve ($3,900), Christian Walker ($3,700)

I mentioned Coors Field earlier, so this may not be a surprise. Feltner has never finished a season with an ERA under 4.49. He did that in 2024, but that season he had a 5.10 ERA at home. Feltner is a righty, so I have Houston's one lefty. I still wanted to stack against Feltner at Coors Field, of course.

Hey, remember Yordan Alvarez? The Cuban slugger who could fall out of bed and hit 30 homers while slugging .500? Last season was an injury-marred mess. This year he's slugged .900 and has four homers. Yes, it's early, but I did just say Alvarez has a .900 slugging percentage. Perhaps getting to stick at second base has helped Altuve lock back in at the plate. His OPS is well over 1.000 to start 2026. Plus, even in a down campaign in 2025, he still hit 26 home runs and swiped 10 bags. Walker rounds out this trio of guys who struggled for Houston in 2025 but have righted the ship in 2026. He's slashed .324/.405/.649 and has two home runs. Also, again, even in a down year Walker hit 27 home runs in 2025.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.