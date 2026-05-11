You're in for a light night of MLB action Monday, but fret not. There is still opportunity for some MLB DFS! The first game starts at 7:07 p.m. ET, and here are my lineup recommendations for your Monday.

Pitching

Michael Soroka, ARI at TEX ($9,500): Credit to Soroka for battling back after it seemed injuries had properly derailed his career. Pitching mostly as a starter last year he had a 3.82 FIP with a 3.28 K/BB ratio, and this year in Arizona's rotation he has a 3.39 FIP and 3.82 K/BB ratio. The Rangers, meanwhile, are closing in on effectively locking themselves into the bottom 10 in runs scored for the season, as they are currently comfortably in the bottom five.

Drew Rasmussen, TAM at TOR ($8,600): Other than 2020, when Rasmussen pitched all of 15.1 innings for the Brewers, he has never finished a season with an ERA over 3.00. His only issue has been staying healthy, but he made 31 starts last year, and this year he's made seven. He also has a 2.95 ERA to start 2026. While the Blue Jays have managed to climb out of the bottom five in runs scored, they still have work to do to get out of the bottom 10.

Top Target

Though Randy Arozarena ($3,200) will have to pick it up on the homer front for another 20/20 season, he has nine stolen bases to go with nine doubles, so he's still producing. On top of that, he's actually hitting .279 this year. Peter Lambert's career numbers were terrible prior to this season, but he was a Rockie for that entire time, and he missed all of 2025. As such, even if his 2.42 ERA with the Astros doesn't sustain itself, he may be a better pitcher. That being said, righties have hit .267 against him, so I'm willing to roster Arozarena.

Bargain Bat

It's too bad the Giants have the worst offense in baseball, but I can still squeeze a bargain bat out of the situation. That bat belongs to Luis Arraez ($2,800). He doesn't have any power, but he's hit .310 and he has two triples, seven doubles and four stolen bases. Arraez also shows his rare power against righties as a southpaw. The reason I want somebody from the Giants is Roki Sasaki is in line to start Monday, and he's bad. Turns out, after all that hype, he apparently can't figure out how to adjust to MLB and seems primed to return to Japan as soon as feasible. This year he has a 6.82 FIP, an 1.73 K/BB ratio and a 2.51 HR/9 rate.

Stack to Consider

Diamondbacks at Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi): Corbin Carroll ($3,600), Ildemaro Vargas ($3,600), Ketel Marte ($2,800)

Last year, in his age-35 season, Eovaldi had anomalously good campaign. Of course the thing about anomalies are that they are, you know, anomalous. Even after posting an 1.73 ERA last year the righty has a career 3.90 ERA, and this year his ERA is 4.15. He also has a 4.70 FIP, not to mention an 1.89 HR/9 rate. Now, Eovaldi has still kept righties in check, but southpaws have hit .270 against him, so I have three Diamondbacks who can hit left handed.

Oddly, this year Carroll has started slowly against righties but has crushed lefties, but last year he had a .918 OPS versus righties so I expect he will be fine on that front. Plus, he still has managed five homers, four stolen bases, and a whopping four triples to start this season. Speaking of anomalies, that's what Vargas' season has been thus far. He's hit .341 and slugged .571 with 15 extra-base hits and he just swiped his first base. Now, maybe he doesn't keep that up, but he's off to a strong start, he's a switch hitter, and he's eligible at four different positions in your DFS lineup. Speaking of slow starts, Marte has a .268 OBP, but he also has five homers and two triples as a second baseman. Over the prior three seasons he posted an .887 OPS, so I figure he turns it around eventually.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.