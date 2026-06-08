Another weekend of MLB action is in the books, and some interesting statistical realities are starting to become more concrete. Otto Lopez is racking up a lot of hits. Cristopher Sanchez might actually win the NL Cy Young this time. Have you heard of Nasim Nunez? There are eight MLB games Monday, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. ET. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Spencer Arrighetti, HOU at LAA ($9,900): Arrighetti is coming off his first poor start of the season, but fret not. He still has an 1.94 ERA on the campaign. The Angels have an average offense in terms of runs scored, so Arrighetti may be able to bounce back quite well.

Andrew Abbott, CIN at SDP ($8,000): Abbott has turned things around after a rough start, so don't sweat his 4.06 ERA. Over his last seven starts he has a 2.25 ERA, which is perhaps too good to sustain, but he finished 2025 with a 2.87 ERA. Regardless of where Abbott ends up, the Padres have the worst offense in baseball. That's almost sufficient for rostering Abbott in and of itself.

Top Targets

When the season began, Jackson Chourio ($4,200) was injured, and it took him a second to get going, but over the last two weeks he has an .876 OPS. This is a guy who has been a 20/20 player each season of his career, though he has also shown a propensity to miss time. Jeffrey Springs started the year in good form, but that was because he was avoiding home runs, which is rare for him. It has also ended. Over his last nine starts he's allowed 14 homers, and he, unsurprisingly, has a 5.96 ERA in that time.

Why am I recommending Shea Langeliers ($4,000) against Kyle Harrison, who has had a remarkable season? One, since 2024 Langeliers has a .923 OPS against lefties. Two, this game is in the Athletics' hitter-friendly ballpark, where Langeliers has a .992 OPS this season. I wouldn't go too deep on Athletics against Harrison, but I would take a shot on Langeliers since he is at home and knows how to handle lefties.

Bargain Bats

Recommending Colt Emerson ($3,100) is not merely about his prospect status or his .816 at Triple-A before his call-up. It's about how he has performed since hitting the majors, particularly against righties, against whom he has a .900 OPS thus far as a Mariner. Chris Bassitt is expected to make his start Monday, which is a good thing for Emerson. The righty has a 5.27 ERA, and southpaws have hit .328 against him.

Since returning from injury, Jung Hoo Lee ($2,900) has been on fire. It's only been 10 games, but he has an OPS well over 1.000 in that time with multiple games with at least four hits. Now he gets to face one of the most hittable pitchers in MLB. Miles Mikolas has a career 6.40 K/9 rate and this season he has a 6.39 ERA.

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Stacks to Consider

Astros at Angels (Grayson Rodriguez): Yordan Alvarez ($4,300), Jeremy Pena ($3,300), Taylor Trammell ($2,600)

The Angels decided to take a shot on Rodriguez after he missed the entire 2025 season. It has not panned out. Rodriguez has now made four starts for the Angels and he has a 9.50 ERA. In terms of bad luck over a four-game sample size, he has a 5.93 FIP, but that's also terrible. Lefties have hit .356 against Rodriguez, so I have the two Houston lefties in this stack.

Of course, with Alvarez it's always reasonable to roster him. It's just a matter of working around the salary, so it helps to have a favorable matchup when you do pony up for that salary. He's slugged .654 this season, and while he's been incredible at home and merely great on the road, since 2024 he has a .996 OPS in away games, and that's with last year's injury-related struggles. Pena is here even though he is right-handed because, well, for starters you have no choice but to include a righty from the Astros in a stack. He's also a shortstop who has hit over .300 across the last two seasons and who has a .917 OPS over the last three weeks. The 28-year-old Trammell is a classic Quad-A player, much too good for Triple-A but never able to stick with an MLB club. However, the Astros needed a lefty other than Alvarez, so now he is here and now he has a chance to face Rodriguez. That's good enough for me.

Rays vs. Red Sox (Connelly Early): Yandy Diaz ($3,900), Junior Caminero ($3,700), Ryan Vilade ($2,500)

Early has a 3.26 ERA, but a 4.62 FIP. To that end, he has a 2.67 ERA on the road even though he's allowed 1.9 homers per nine innings on the road as well. That's playing with fire right there, and the Rays have at least two right-handed bats I think can inflate Early's road ERA a bit.

Diaz has an 1.249 OPS over the last three weeks, and he has an 1.057 OPS at home on the year. On top of that, he's long excelled against lefties, as he has a .924 OPS against lefties since 2024. Caminero hit 45 home runs last season, and he's hit 14 this year to go with 10 doubles. Plus, he's proven Tampa's one-season home wasn't behind his power surge in 2025. This year his home OPS is up to 1.007. The 27-year-old Vilade is getting his first real taste of MLB action on his fourth MLB team. That's concerning, but also he's hit .286 with three homers, a triple and two stolen bases in 37 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.