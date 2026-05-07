It's a light Thursday on the MLB front. Only four games are on the schedule, with the first one starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hey, it's still an opportunity for some MLB DFS action! Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Max Meyer, MIA vs. BAL ($8,300): Sure, his last two starts were against the Giants and Phillies, two teams down in the bottom five in runs scored, but Meyer has lowered his ERA to 2.68 after allowing zero earned runs in those two outings. He was once considered a good pitching prospect, and even last year he did have a 3.96 ERA at home. The Orioles have been a bit above average in terms of runs scored, but with the options available, Meyer is worth a roster spot.

J.T. Ginn, ATH at PHI ($7,000): This is the pitching option more about matchup – I mentioned the Phillies are in the bottom five in runs scored – and about saving salary. Also, it's about something becoming quite clear to me: Pitchers hate pitching in Sacramento. Ginn's home ERA the last two seasons has been awful, but last year his road ERA was 3.14, and this year it is 1.65.

Top Target

After hitting 45 homers in a campaign that put MLB on notice, Junior Caminero ($5,100) has nine home runs to start off 2026. Also, while not as exciting as home runs, the third baseman is actually taking walks this year and has a .351 OBP. Connelly Early impressed in a four-start cameo in 2025, but this year his strikeouts are way down, his walks are way up, and he has a 6.75 ERA at home.

Bargain Bat

Though Jacob Wilson ($3,600) is hitting for less power, he has averaged .293 with eight doubles. Given that he is a shortstop, his status as a career .300 hitter is sufficient, even with doubles power. Andrew Painter hasn't allowed many homers, but the rookie has a 5.28 ERA. Additionally, his fellow righties have hit .349 against him.

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Stack to Consider

Padres vs. Cardinals (Matthew Liberatore): Fernando Tatis ($4,700), Manny Machado ($4,500), Xander Bogaerts ($4,200)

This season has been woeful for Liberatore. Now, it's not like he's ever been that impressive. He's never finished a season with an ERA or a FIP below 4.00, but this year he's primed for career-worst numbers. The lefty has a 5.83 FIP, a 5.75 K/9 rate, and a 2.00 HR/9 rate. Since, as noted, Liberatore is a southpaw, I have three righties in this stack. Tatis and Machado are off to slow starts, but exclusively on the road and against righties. Neither is relevant here, at least when the game begins.

Tatis, oddly, doesn't have a homer yet, but the only season where he hasn't gotten to 20 was in 2020. He does have nine stolen bases, though. Also, while Petco Park generally is pitcher friendly, Tatis has an .843 OPS at home since 2024. Plus, you can now roster him at second base in addition to the outfield. Machado is only hitting .207, but with five homers and four doubles. He's really struggled against righties, but he's hit lefties well in limited opportunity. Over the last three seasons he has slugged .492 against left-handed hurlers. No need to provide reassurances when it comes to Bogaerts. The shortstop has hit .276 with seven homers and four swiped bags.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.