Tuesday has a relatively typical schedule, as all teams will be in action. There's a more limited main slate of 10 games, with several teams having a first pitch scheduled before 7:07 pm EDT. There is still plenty of intrigue jammed into those 10 games, as Payton Tolle will make his second start in the majors this season and Trey Yesavage will be in line for his season debut. There are a few hitter-friendly venues hosting matchups as well, with both Truist Park and Sutter Health Park hosting contests.

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Pitching

This is a strong pitching slate with reasonable options in every price range. At the top end, Cam Schlittler ($9,500) and Jacob deGrom ($9,000) square off, while Jose Soriano ($8,600) also takes the mound. DeGrom and Schlittler have had very similar skills early this season, so it's reasonable to use the matchup as the tiebreaker. That points to Schlittler over deGrom. Soriano is also in a good position to keep rolling in a matchup against a White Sox lineup that has struck out at a 24.7 percent clip while posting a .309 wOBA.

There are similarly several strong options through the middle tiers of pricing. Payton Tolle ($8,100) has to be mentioned due to his electric season debut, but Toronto isn't a good matchup for pitchers despite not having a particularly potent lineup early on, as the Jays strike out at only an 18.5 percent clip as a team – the second-lowest mark in the league. Trey Yesavage ($7,800) has a lot of name value, but he looks likely to be working on a pitch count against the Red Sox. That leads to Joe Ryan ($8,200) and Edward Cabrera ($7,800) as being my favorite two options in the price range. Ryan has had some inconsistency through six starts, but he's still topped 20 DK points in four of them. Cabrera hasn't had the same ceiling, but he's a decent bet for at least 15 DK points. Matchups at Seattle and San Diego, respectively, should benefit each of them.

In the lower tiers of pricing, Davis Martin ($7,300) and Aaron Civale ($6,400) are worth considering as value options. Martin has a solid 16.1 K-BB% and 3.79 SIERA this season, and the Angels remain the most strikeout-prone team in the league. The primary drawback to rostering him is that rostering both he and Soriano is not optimal. Civale has made only one start at home this season that did not go well, but he draws a favorable matchup against the Royals. He's not a particularly strong option, but he could return decent value given his price.

Top Hitters

Janson Junk has effectively limited hard contact, but he's given up a lot of contact generally. That can work against certain lineups, but it's difficult to be effective that way against the Dodgers. The lineup hasn't been particularly hot lately, but Max Muncy ($4,900) is an exception and is also reasonably priced.

Civale is a potential punt play, but he's not exactly a dominant pitcher. Meanwhile, the hitting environment in Sacramento is very strong, which makes the Royals' bats interesting. Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,500) has been starting to heat up, averaging 9.8 DK points across his last 10 games.

Value Bats

Both sides of the Brewers-Diamondbacks matchup are interesting for hitters. Chad Patrick has both the lowest strikeout rate (11.7 K%) and K-BB% (3.2%) of the starters on the main slate, making Arizona an interesting team to consider. Lourdes Gurriel ($3,300) is batting cleanup frequently, while Nolan Arenado ($3,200) is quietly having a solid season lower in the order.

Spencer Torkelson ($3,300) is heating up and is set up well Tuesday. Atlanta is a favorable hitter's park, while Martin Perez is yet another pitcher who gives up a lot of contact. Detroit is an interesting stacking option.

Stacks to Consider

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals (Zack Littell): Bo Bichette ($3,900), Juan Soto ($5,700), Francisco Alvarez ($3,400)

It's no secret that things haven't gone well for the Mets in April, but Tuesday will give them a very strong opportunity to turn things around. Littell has allowed multiple home runs in four of his five starts and has allowed 14 earned runs across his last 10 innings. The benefit to the Mets' lack of production is the prices of their hitters, as it's very easy to roster the projected top third of their lineup.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Merrill Kelly): Brice Turang ($5,400), William Contreras ($4,200), Jake Bauers ($4,300)

Kelly has had split results in his two starts in terms of run suppression, but the basepaths have been very busy against him. He has a 2.28 WHIP, highlighted by a 14.0 BB%. Kelly will presumably turn things around at some point given his track record, but his sluggish start makes him a strong pitcher to target Tuesday night. Milwaukee is another underwhelming lineup, but they can also be rostered cheaply.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.