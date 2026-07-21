There's been a ton of baseball on the schedule since the return from the All-Star break, and that continues Tuesday with a massive 13-game slate. Given the size of the slate, it's a relatively weak day for pitching. There are also a few positive hitting environments that stand out, most notably Yankee Stadium, Coors Field and Chase Field.

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Pitching

Chase Burns ($11,500) is the obvious ace of the day, averaging almost four DK points more than the next-closest starting pitcher. A matchup against the Mariners further helps his cause, as Seattle has the second-lowest team wOBA in the last 30 days while also striking out at a 24.5 percent clip in that span.

There's an interesting group of pitchers in the next tier with the trio of Drew Rasmussen ($9,700), Ranger Suarez ($9,200) and Kyle Bradish ($9,000) in the mix. Rasmussen has had the best overall season but stumbled recently, while Suarez has hit his stride for the Red Sox and draws a favorable matchup against the Orioles, a lineup that has struggled significantly against lefties this season.

Framber Valdez ($7,800) has been inconsistent this season, so rostering him is about balancing a tolerance of risk versus reward. The matchup against the Cubs is tough, but Valdez's performances haven't been particularly predictable. He's also topped 20 DK points in three of his last five starts.

After that, we enter into punt territory. Matthew Liberatore ($6,800) is the standout option. He has flashed some strikeout upside in two of his last three starts and has recording an 18:7 K:BB across his last 16.0 innings of work. Making things even better for him is a matchup against the Angels, who have tied for the league-lead in strikeout rate against lefties this season.

Top Hitters

The Rockies have started to come around offensively at home, as their .342 wOBA ranks fourth in the league. Jake McCarthy ($4,800) has had a lot to do with that as the team's primary leadoff hitter, and Colorado should keep things rolling against Miles Mikolas on Tuesday night.

Atlanta is a top stacking option both because the lineup has been hot and because of a matchup against Walker Buehler, who has allowed 20 earned runs across his last 11.0 innings of work. Pretty much any hitter in the top seven of their lineup can be considered, but Michael Harris ($4,700) offers a nice combination of value and production.

Value Bats

Typically, we target the hitters in A's matchups that take place in Sacramento, but Chase Field is also a key place for offense Tuesday night. Jack Perkins hasn't excelled as a starter yet, another reason this is a good night to consider Arizona hitters. Max Kepler ($2,900) isn't a great option on a typical night, but he's likely to hit fifth and is priced well considering the context.

David Peterson's struggles haven't stopped since he was dealt to Chicago, and he's given up at least one home run in six straight starts. That he's a southpaw should put Matt Vierling ($3,200) on the radar, as he should hit either first or second in the lineup.

Stacks to Consider

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros (Tatsuya Imai): Liam Hicks ($4,500), Xavier Edwards ($4,300), Kyle Stowers ($4,000)

This is a risky pick for multiple reasons. Miami's top hitters have slowed significantly of late, and Imai has had stretches of dominance. However, Imai also has a 14.3 percent walk rate for the season, a mark that has ballooned to 17.3 percent in the last 30 days. That's led to him allowing five earned runs in two of his last five starts. The possibility of a flop makes this pick a bit uncomfortable, but the signs of a potential offensive explosion are all there and are too much to ignore.

Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks (Kohl Drake): Jacob Wilson ($4,200), Tyler Soderstrom ($4,700), Shea Langeliers ($5,400)

All signs point to Drake starting Tuesday night, though he's not officially on the big-league roster and the team hasn't announced a probable pitcher. Before stacking the A's, make sure he is in fact the starter. Assuming that is the case, there is a lot to like in this matchup. The obvious is that Drake isn't a particularly strong prospect, and one of his more defining characteristics is being a flyball pitcher. That's not likely to play well in Arizona, which has been one of the best parks for run-scoring across the last several seasons.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.