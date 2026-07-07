It was a very quiet Monday schedule, but Tuesday will make up for that with significant slates kicking off in close proximity to each other. The first will kick off at 6:35pm EDT and includes six games. The main slate begins 35 minutes later, and consists of nine games. As is often the case, the latter offers bigger prize pools and will be the focus of this article.

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Pitchers

Jacob deGrom ($9,500) is the pretty clear top pitching option on the day. He has the highest strikeout rate among the available starters and draws the Angels, who remain the most strikeout-prone lineup in the league.

The middle tier of pitching options is very strong, with four pitchers priced between $8,000 and $9,000. Taj Bradley ($8,500) is my favorite of the group. He owns the third-highest strikeout rate and will face a Guardians' lineup that has had minimal production with Jose Ramirez sidelined. Justin Wrobleski ($9,000) is one of the more obvious regression candidates, but he should benefit from a matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field on Tuesday night.

In contrast, it's not a great day for lower-tier options. Robert Gasser ($7,000) has established the ability to pitch deeper into games. The Cardinals are an average lineup against lefties that doesn't strike out much, but he doesn't need a huge score given his price point. Trevor McDonald ($6,700) would be the other pitcher I'd be willing to consider in the price range. He has a respectable 20.2 percent strikeout rate and 12.5 K-BB%. A matchup against the Blue Jays is also unimposing.

Top Hitters

It's a fairly strong day for pitching, so it's worth taking some risk on hitters in ambiguous situations. That will be the case for the Diamondbacks, who are projected to face Jhony Brito in his season debut. Ketel Marte ($4,900) and Corbin Carroll ($4,800) are both good options to consider.

Michael McGreevy doesn't have the same level of home run problem as some of the more vulnerable pitchers, but he does have the lowest strikeout rate of the day. That's enough to at least consider some of the top Brewers' hitters, with Jackson Chourio ($5,400) being my favorite choice.

Value Bats

Kodai Senga has allowed an unbelievable 2.8 HR/9 this season. That puts the Royals, not a lineup we typically turn to, in an advantageous position and Lane Thomas ($3,300) has regularly served as the team's cleanup or leadoff hitter in the last two weeks.

Alec Bohm ($3,400) hasn't had a great season, but the Phillies have still regularly hit him cleanup against lefties. Andrew Abbott has consistently outperformed his peripherals, but he has particularly struggled when pitching at home this season.

Stacks to Consider

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen): Fernando Tatis ($4,700), Manny Machado ($4,200), Gavin Sheets ($3,500)

The Padres have been among the more disappointing lineups this season, with multiple of their stars underperforming. They have started to turn things around as a mid-tier lineup in the last 30 days, yet it remains extremely easy from a price perspective to roster them. Meanwhile, Gallen has allowed 20 earned runs across his last 16.1 innings and has the second-lowest K-BB% among all of the starters on the main slate.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies (Michael Lorenzen): Andy Pages ($5,200), Freddie Freeman ($6,000), Mookie Betts ($4,700)

It seems like the Dodgers have drawn a favorable matchup every night for the last couple of weeks, but there's no doubt they are in a good position to put up runs Tuesday night. Lorenzen has been worse at home, but he's still posted a 1.56 WHIP and 5.68 ERA in his road starts. DraftKings continues to price the top third of the Dodgers' lineup relatively reasonably, so it's not particularly difficult to make the stack work from a price perspective.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.