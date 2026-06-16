There are several good options in the middle tier, but Edward Cabrera ($8,500) and Michael King ($8,600) stand out. Cabrera has been very

Logan Gilbert ($9,300) would be the other high-end pitcher to consider. He hasn't shown as much ceiling as in past years, but he's consistently delivered between 18 and 22 DK points across the last month. Baltimore has heated up at the plate, but T-Mobile Park should even that out a bit.

It's always a bit risky to roster a pitcher starting for the first time since being activated from the injured list, but Hunter Brown ($10,000) has built up to a relatively normal workload across a four-game rehab assignment. In his last outing, he threw 5.0 innings and 78 pitches, so he should be able to pitch deep into his start against the Tigers. It was a very limited sample, but Brown had racked up 17 strikeouts across 10.2 innings prior to his injury.

We have a big 12-game slate to work with and a lot of positive hitting environment on Tuesday's main slate. The Yankees, Reds, A's and Atlanta are all at home, so there should be plenty of home runs to go around. There are also several big-name pitchers set to make their return, including Hunter Brown and Kodai Senga . That leaves us with plenty to cover in this DraftKings preview.

We have a big 12-game slate to work with and a lot of positive hitting environment on Tuesday's main slate. The Yankees, Reds, A's and Atlanta are all at home, so there should be plenty of home runs to go around. There are also several big-name pitchers set to make their return, including Hunter Brown and Kodai Senga. That leaves us with plenty to cover in this DraftKings preview.

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Pitchers

It's always a bit risky to roster a pitcher starting for the first time since being activated from the injured list, but Hunter Brown ($10,000) has built up to a relatively normal workload across a four-game rehab assignment. In his last outing, he threw 5.0 innings and 78 pitches, so he should be able to pitch deep into his start against the Tigers. It was a very limited sample, but Brown had racked up 17 strikeouts across 10.2 innings prior to his injury.

Logan Gilbert ($9,300) would be the other high-end pitcher to consider. He hasn't shown as much ceiling as in past years, but he's consistently delivered between 18 and 22 DK points across the last month. Baltimore has heated up at the plate, but T-Mobile Park should even that out a bit.

There are several good options in the middle tier, but Edward Cabrera ($8,500) and Michael King ($8,600) stand out. Cabrera has been very inconsistent all season, but a matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field is too good to pass up. King has a tougher draw against the Cardinals, but he has some decent upside by maintaining a 22.1 percent strikeout rate.

Shifting to the lower tiers, Grant Holmes ($7,500) and Brandon Young ($7,300) are both viable options. Holmes has the better skills, but a matchup against the suddenly solid Giants' lineup in a hitter-friendly environment is reason for concern. It's unclear how Young is having success, but he's put up solid DK scores and is on the other side of the Logan Gilbert matchup while benefiting from T-Mobile Park.

Top Hitters

Mitch Keller has done well limiting home runs, but he's had an unimpressive season overall. More importantly, getting exposure to Sutter Health Park is important to Tuesday's slate. Nick Kurtz ($6,300) is the obvious choice, but Tyler Soderstrom ($5,500) is also a decent hitter to build around.

Merrill Kelly is another pitcher who has had a tough start to the season, and he can be targeted Tuesday evening in a matchup against the Angels. Stacks with Los Angeles can be tough due to the team being prone to strikeouts, but Mike Trout ($5,500) and Zach Neto ($5,000) are both very usable.

Value Bats

Marcus Semien ($2,800) has started to produce more power, delivering three home runs across his last 10 starts. On Tuesday, he gets the benefit of playing at Great American Ballpark while also facing Brady Singer, who has allowed a ridiculous 2.51 HR/9 this season.

Zebby Matthews' home run problem has continued into 2026, as he's served up multiple longballs in three of his last four starts and in three of his seven starts in the majors overall. The entire Rangers' lineup is very cheap, so Brandon Nimmo ($3,400) and Wyatt Langford ($3,300) stand out as options to consider.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. San Francisco Giants (Adrian Houser): Michael Harris ($4,200), Matt Olson ($5,000), Ozzie Albies ($4,600)

Houser hasn't had a ton of true blowup outings because he hasn't worked deep into games. However, he has just a 15.5 percent strikeout rate and 7.4 K-BB% and will face an Atlanta lineup that ranks seventh in the league in wOBA this season. The absence of Ronald Acuna hurts the team's upside some, but it's not difficult to roster the middle of the lineup from a price perspective and they should be able to put up runs Tuesday night.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets (Kodai Senga): JJ Bleday ($5,300), Sal Stewart ($4,600), Nathaniel Lowe ($3,500)

The Reds' lineup is also missing its key driver in Elly De La Cruz (hamstring), but the middle of the order is extremely cheap as a result. There's also still plenty of upside, which was illustrated with their 12-run outburst on Monday in the very hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. Meanwhile, Senga will make his first start since late April. He began the year well, but he gave up six or seven earned runs in two of his five starts this season.