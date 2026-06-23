Because there are limited options, Edward Cabrera ($8,000) is still a viable option despite a bad season to date, as he does have a 15.0 K-BB% in a three-start span since being activated from the injured list. The Mets

On a day without much upside from a skill perspective, matchups will be particularly important. That leads to Shane Baz ($8,200), who draws the Angels on Tuesday night. They haven't struck out at quite the same clip that they did to start the season, but they are still among the most favorable matchups in the league. Baz has a decent 14.3 K-BB% and 4.10 SIERA in the last month.

Parker Messick ($9,300) is the only pitcher on the slate that remotely resembles an ace, somewhat shockingly being the only pitcher with a strikeout rate above 25 percent and one of only two pitchers with a K-BB% above 15 percent. A matchup against the White Sox isn't ideal, but Messick is still the clear top choice of the day.

We have a full schedule of games Tuesday, though the main slate has only nine matchups and kicks off at 7:10 p.m. EDT. It's a very light pitching day, only made worse by Joe Ryan (illness) being scratched and San Diego's starter remaining unconfirmed. Expect a lot of offense, particularly with games at Coors Field and Great American Ball Park.

We have a full schedule of games Tuesday, though the main slate has only nine matchups and kicks off at 7:10 p.m. EDT. It's a very light pitching day, only made worse by Joe Ryan (illness) being scratched and San Diego's starter remaining unconfirmed. Expect a lot of offense, particularly with games at Coors Field and Great American Ball Park.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitchers

Parker Messick ($9,300) is the only pitcher on the slate that remotely resembles an ace, somewhat shockingly being the only pitcher with a strikeout rate above 25 percent and one of only two pitchers with a K-BB% above 15 percent. A matchup against the White Sox isn't ideal, but Messick is still the clear top choice of the day.

On a day without much upside from a skill perspective, matchups will be particularly important. That leads to Shane Baz ($8,200), who draws the Angels on Tuesday night. They haven't struck out at quite the same clip that they did to start the season, but they are still among the most favorable matchups in the league. Baz has a decent 14.3 K-BB% and 4.10 SIERA in the last month.

Because there are limited options, Edward Cabrera ($8,000) is still a viable option despite a bad season to date, as he does have a 15.0 K-BB% in a three-start span since being activated from the injured list. The Mets are also an exploitable matchup.

There are two decent values in the lower tiers of the pitcher pool. Nick Lodolo ($7,200) is a speculative pick, but he has clearly underperformed since being activated from the injured list and is priced to buy. At the same time, the downside is pretty obvious. He hasn't performed well, is pitching in his own tough home park and draws a very tough matchup against the Brewers. Sean Burke ($7,000) is the best value of the day, but the problem is that he squares off against Messick.

Top Hitters

The Red Sox are a pretty obvious team to target as they take on the Rockies at Coors Field. There's a bit more nuance to the exact hitters to target, as lefty Scott Sullivan is set to take the mound. Willson Contreras ($5,900) has mashed lefties to the tune of a .311 ISO, while Ceddanne Rafaela ($4,900) has a .246 ISO with a 396 wOBA against southpaws.

Sal Stewart ($4,700) is hot again and has maintained a .462 slugging percentage while averaging 8.4 DK points per game at home. Brandon Sproat has been a dream matchup all season, so the Reds are also a good stacking option.

Value Bats

Mauricio Dubon ($3,100) has taken over as Atlanta's primary leadoff hitter in the last few games and his salary has not adjusted. German Marquez has given up 2.43 HR/9 and has a 1.45 WHIP, so Atlanta should score plenty of runs with Dubon occupying a premium spot in the order.

Cooper Pratt ($2,700) doesn't have much of a big-league sample, but he has started against lefties and is a cheap way to get exposure to the Brewers' lineup in a good hitting environment. He has averaged 6.9 DK points per game, so he hasn't looked completely overmatched early on.

Stacks to Consider

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels (Ryan Johnson): Taylor Ward ($4,500), Gunnar Henderson ($5,200), Pete Alonso ($5,600)

The Orioles' lineup has underperformed this season and hasn't improved recently, but this matchup is too good to overlook. Johnson has bounced between the majors and minors and has a 2.33 WHIP and 6.19 SIERA in his 13.1-inning sample. In his full 38-inning sample for his career, Johnson has a 4.80 SIERA with only a 6.9 K-BB%. The top of the order is also priced pretty reasonably, especially because Henderson and Alonso have both been performing well.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets (Kodai Senga): Pete Crow-Armstrong ($6,300), Alex Bregman ($4,200), Seiya Suzuki ($5,100)

Senga has a 14.9 percent walk while giving up 2.63 HR/9 this season, and he struggled again in his first turn through the rotation after he was activated from the injured list. Meanwhile, Crow-Armstrong has been among the hottest hitters in the league, while Bregman has finally started to show some signs of life and has been promoted to second in the order. He's a solid value.