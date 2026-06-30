We have a big main slate Tuesday night, with 12 of the games on the schedule included. Given that, the options at pitcher are perhaps slightly underwhelming, if still adequate. There are also multiple hitting environments to note, with the Yankees, Atlanta, Rockies and Athletics all playing at home.

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Pitchers

Tarik Skubal ($10,000) has been vulnerable to the long ball since his return, but he also has an impeccable 21:2 K:BB across 17.1 innings. The Yankees haven't been daunting in the absence of Aaron Judge, maintaining only a .308 wOBA with a 24.1 percent strikeout rate in the last month.

Bryan Woo ($9,000) has dealt with inconsistency, but he draws the Angels, a lineup that should be targeted basically every night due to their elevated strikeout rate. Continuing to move down the price range, both Landen Roupp ($8,200) and Matthew Boyd ($7,700) stand out due to their strikeout upside. They rank sixth and second, respectively, in strikeout rate among the pitchers on the slate. Roupp draws the Diamondbacks, who haven't been a particularly dangerous lineup but also haven't struck out. Meanwhile, the Padres have the worst wOBA in the league in the last 30 days and are also striking out at a 23.0 percent clip. That makes Boyd one of the key values of the day.

The mid-tier options are lacking, but there are a couple of intriguing plays in the punt range of pricing. JP Sears ($6,800) is one option. He made his season debut against Atlanta and delivered 18.6 DK points, and draws the Cubs on Tuesday. There are two downsides to rostering Sears. The first is that Chicago has a .336 wOBA – the second-highest in the league – against lefties this season. The other is that rostering him would make rostering Boyd not optimal. The other pitcher to consider is Cade Cavalli ($6,600). He ranks 11th among the pitchers on the slate in both strikeout rate and K-BB%, which is far better than his price suggests. A matchup against the Red Sox isn't particularly imposing.

Top Hitters

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Jeffrey Springs has struggled more at home than on the road, which boosts the Dodgers' lineup even more than on a typical night. Mookie Betts ($4,800) remains very hot at the plate, having averaged 11.7 DK points per game in his last 10 starts, and checks in at a reasonable price relative to the rest of the team.

It's never a bad time to roster Juan Soto ($5,500) but listing him as an option is more about highlighting the matchup against Kevin Gausman for the Mets. Gausman has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five games.

Value Bats

A lot of the hitters mentioned will be fairly obvious due to the combination of matchup ang the overall quality of the player/lineup. The Twins may be an exception, as they remain generally underappreciated for the way they've hit as a team. That has kept both Royce Lewis ($3,600) and Josh Bell ($3,100) cheap, despite hitting in the heart of the order and performing well in the role. A matchup against Mike Burrows is also notably positive, as he's given up 2.00 HR/9 paired with a 1.50 WHIP.

Stacks to Consider

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies (Tanner Gordon): Jakob Marsee ($4,700), Otto Lopez ($5,300), Kyle Stowers ($5,000)

As is often the case, stacking at Coors Field is a pretty obvious pick, but that doesn't make it wrong. Gordon is projected to pitch in bulk relief in his first appearance since late May, and he owns a 6.37 ERA and 1.56 WHIP for the season. His splits at home are far worse. While the Marlins will undoubtedly be popular, the slate should be big enough to still differentiate in other areas of a lineup. The price of the top third of the order is also surprisingly affordable.

Atlanta vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Matthew Liberatore): Mauricio Dubon ($3,200), Ozzie Albies ($4,200), Matt Olson ($4,900)

Atlanta isn't quite as obvious a stack as Miami, but it's still a very positive spot for the lineup. Liberatore has an elevated walk rate (8.4%), a low strikeout rate (20.2%) and a home run problem (1.97 HR/9), all of which make him a favorable matchup. Having a lefty on the mound also opens up some value, with Dubon the projected leadoff hitter and Albies occupying the second spot in the order.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.