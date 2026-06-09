In typical fashion for a Tuesday, all 30 teams are in action. However, there are a couple of unique circumstances that stand out that make the slate unique. The first is that there are six games that have a scheduled first pitch before 7:05 p.m. EDT, leaving us with only nine games on the main slate. In addition, the A's are playing in Las Vegas this week, a very hitter-friendly park that aided the Brewers and A's in combining to score 29 runs Monday night.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitchers

It's a very top-heavy day for pitching, with minimal viable options below $9,000. Up top, Chase Burns ($10,500) is my favorite option. He has the second-highest strikeout rate among available pitchers, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Padres, a lineup that has just a .275 wOBA while striking out at a 24.6 percent clip in the last 30 days.

Nathan Eovaldi ($9,500) hasn't gotten great results in his last few outings, but he has a relatively favorable matchup against the Royals on Tuesday. I'd consider him more of an option in cash games, because the ceiling will likely be limited.

After that relatively elite group, the focus should be on matchups and focusing on pitchers with upside through strikeouts because the group is weak overall. Walbert Urena ($7,800) has gotten away with some shaky skills (9.2 K-BB%), and is worth considering based on his results. However, his results will likely shift negatively in the future, and that could begin tonight against Houston. Andrew Alvarez ($7,200) and Kai-Wei Teng ($6,600) are both intriguing. Alvarez has worked in shorter outings as he stretches out to a full starter's workload, but he completed 4.2 innings and threw 82 pitches his last time out. He'll face a Giants' lineup that is hot, but is mediocre overall. Alvarez will also have the benefit of pitching at Oracle Park. Teng had a rough outing his last time out, but he had 20 strikeouts across 16 innings spanning his three starts prior. Targeting a matchup against the Angels for strikeouts is also always a strong play.

Dustin May ($6,300) is the final punt play of the day. He's shown more strikeout upside of late and the Mets have been a strikeout-prone lineup overall.

Top Hitters

It's not often that a game at Coors Field gets overshadowed, but that will be the case on Tuesday, given the context of the slate. Nevertheless, it's still worth jamming some Cubs hitters into lineups against Tomoyuki Sugano, and Ian Happ ($4,900) and Pete Crow-Armstrong ($5,600) have both hit well of late.

Value Bats

Andrew Benintendi ($3,400) has posted three 20+ DK point games in his last 10 starts, and he's been moved up to the third spot in Chicago's lineup. The White Sox will face Grant Holmes, who has served up 1.71 HR/9.

Blake Dunn ($3,600) continues to serve as Cincinnati's primary leadoff hitter, and he's been decent at producing fantasy points. Tuesday is a particularly good day to roster him because of a matchup against Lucas Giolito, who has a 6.51 SIERA in a brief sample this season. Cincinnati should score plenty of runs, and Dunn has a good chance to be involved so long as he is in the lineup as the leadoff hitter.

Stacks to Consider

Athletics and Brewers Game Stack (Projected Pitchers - Robert Gasser and J.T. Ginn): Christian Yelich ($5,400), Jackson Chourio ($5,500), Brice Turang ($5,700) + Shea Langeliers ($5,200), Nick Kurtz ($5,600), Colby Thomas ($3,500)

It will be difficult to stack both of these teams together, at least the top of the lineups, due to cost, but this is meant to highlight the game environment in Las Vegas as one to target. Park factors suggested that the park would play extremely well for hitters, and that looks to be correct after a one-game sample. It's not a bad day to jam in expensive hitters due to a few pitchers on the lower end of the price pool being interesting. This will be a popular stack because most people building lineups will be aware of Monday's results, but there's still a chance to create unique rosters due to the salary issue.

Atlanta vs. White Sox (Erick Fedde): Ronald Acuna ($5,800), Mauricio Dubon ($3,300), Matt Olson ($5,000)

With a game both in Las Vegas and at Coors Field, this game is likely to get buried. However, Atlanta has a very favorable matchup against Fedde, who has allowed 2.01 HR/9 while also posting a 5.17 SIERA this season. Dubon is a key value on the slate, as he should hit second in the order and is very cheap. Overall, Atlanta offers a good combination of a strong offense and good matchup, while still checking in at a manageable price.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.