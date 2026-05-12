There was a very modest schedule Monday night, with only 12 teams in action. As is almost always the case, every team will be in action Tuesday. The main slate includes 10 games and kicks off at 7:07 p.m. EDT.

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Pitching

There's an interesting combination of pitchers taking the mound Tuesday who have been able to suppress runs and generate strikeouts early this season, though there aren't many that have done both. Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($9,500) has excelled at the former and faces a Giants lineup that has struggled for most of the season. Even if Yamamoto still doesn't generate a ton of strikeouts, he should have a good chance to earn the win.

There are three options in the second tier of starters, including Freddy Peralta ($8,800), Bryan Woo ($8,700) and MacKenzie Gore ($8,500). Peralta and Woo have been disappointing from a strikeout perspective this season, while Gore remains inconsistent but with plenty of upside. Peralta would be my choice for the night, based on his matchup against the Tigers.

Things get thin from there. Eury Perez ($8,100) and Jack Flaherty ($7,300) have struggled quite a bit relative to expectations to begin the year. Perez has more upside in a matchup against the Mets, but Flaherty's price is right. Flaherty is also coming off a 10-strikeout performance.

For those willing to take on more risk, Colin Rea ($7,000) is probably the best value option. A matchup against Atlanta is one of the toughest in the league, but he has at least 14 DK points in five of his last six starts. At his price point, that's a very solid showing if he can do it again Tuesday.

Top Hitters

Erick Fedde isn't quite vulnerable enough to stack against, but he has allowed multiple homers in each of his last two starts while maintaining a weak 15.5 percent strikeout rate for the season. That makes the Royals an interesting team for Tuesday's slate, with Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,400) being my favorite target.

Jordan Walker ($5,500) is getting hot again, just in time for the Cardinals to travel to Sacramento. A matchup against Jeffrey Springs isn't one of the best of the day, but the hitting environment should make up for it.

Value Bats

Josh Naylor ($3,700) is a bit more expensive than the value bats I'd typically want to target, but his price doesn't make much sense. He's averaged 7.5 DK points per game for the season, and that has risen 9.0 across his last 10 games. Tatsuya Imai could show some improvement in his return from the injured list, but it makes sense to also get some exposure to Seattle bats against him.

Gavin Sheets ($2,900) has really struggled this year, but he's still been moved into the cleanup spot for the Padres. In a matchup against Brandon Sproat – who has allowed 2.05 HR/9 and a 13.7 percent walk rate— there should be plenty of RBI opportunities.

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants (Adrian Houser): Andy Pages ($4,800), Kyle Tucker ($5,500), Max Muncy ($4,400)

Sometimes the simple play is the best one. That should be the case with the Dodgers on Tuesday night, thanks to the matchup against Houser. He has just an 11.4 percent strikeout rate this season, a contact rate that is far too high for a lineup of the Dodgers' caliber. It's a bit more of an interesting discussion regarding which of Los Angeles' hitters should be included in a stack. Pages has arguably been the team's best hitter this season, while Tucker has started to show improvement over the last couple of weeks.

Athletics vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Andre Pallante): Shea Langeliers ($5,700), Nick Kurtz ($5,600), Tyler Soderstrom

There are a lot of different potential stacks to choose from, but the combination of matchup and hitting environment ultimately leads me to the Athletics. Pallante has had solid outings this season, but he's also given up at least five earned runs in two of his seven starts and now heads into one of the toughest places to pitch. A's hitters are priced up in the way Rockies used to be at Coors Field, so this build will require rostering some value options.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.