There's a way to stack some Dodgers bats and not break the bank for your Saturday DraftKings MLB DFS lineups.

For the first time in the 2026 season, there's a full slate of MLB games spread throughout Saturday giving us two evenly split slates that kick off at 2:15 p.m. and 7:10 pm EDT. The contest offerings are similar on both, though the focus of this article will be on the latter.

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Pitching

The top of the pitcher pool is weak as no full-time starter from 2025 posted a strikeout rate above 30 percent, though three were between 27 and 29. Bryan Woo ($9,500) offers the best K-BB% by a significant margin and will be at his favorable home park while the Guardians' lineup isn't intimidating. Jack Flaherty ($8,500) struggled with home runs and walks last year, but generates strikeouts at a high rate. A matchup against the Padres isn't as favorable, yet his salary is fine given the K potential.

In the middle tiers, Chad Patrick ($7,700), Joey Cantillo ($7,300) and Will Warren ($7,200) all are all intriguing. Warren enjoyed a standout spring and the Giants' offense has been very poor through two games. Patrick also benefits with a favorable matchup against the White Sox.

Reid Detmers ($6,800) represents a punt option. He's struggled as a starter before and also this spring, but can generate swings and misses while the Astros' lineup is considerably watered down compared to recent seasons.

Top Hitters

The Royals are a decent stacking option in a matchup against Reynaldo Lopez, who battled a shoulder injury last year and struggled with his velocity this spring. Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,600) stands out as the best power bat, though Bobby Witt ($6,300) is also an obvious option.

Value Bats

It's unclear what the Astros will get out of Cristian Javier after an abbreviated 2025, but he did unsurprisingly struggle during the small sample. The Angels are a team worth considering getting some exposure to Saturday , and Jorge Soler ($2,800) offers a cheap way to do so. He batted third on Opening Day, so there should be some opportunities with runners in scoring position.

Trent Grisham ($3,400) looks to be the Yankees' leadoff hitter against righties, so his salary is simply too low against Tyler Mahle. San Fran isn't the best hitting environment, yet the Yankees have managed to put up some runs there so far.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. White Sox (Sean Burke): William Contreras ($4,500), Christian Yelich ($4,700), Andrew Vaughn ($3,200)

The Brewers posted the most dynamic offensive performance on Opening Day and could be in for a similar showing on Saturday. Burke lists a 10.4 percent walk rate across 153.1 innings in the Majors while serving up 1.47 HR/9, the perfect combination DFS players should be seeking. Contreras, Yelich and Vaughn operated as the 2-through-4 hitters on Thursday and are arguably all too cheap on Saturday's slate.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (Eduardo Rodriguez): Mookie Betts ($4,500), Will Smith ($4,000), Teoscar Hernandez ($4,200)

Picking the Dodgers as a stack isn't the most creative way to go, but a matchup against Eduardo Rodriguez is difficult to ignore. His shortcomings are similar to Burke, particularly the combination of a high walk rate (8.6 percent) and a lot of long balls (1.46 HR/9). It's not imperative to get lefties out of DK lineups, though Rodriguez's handedness is noteworthy in this situation. That can create some interesting options with the combination above both being relatively cheap and potentially unique with neither Freddie Freeman nor Shohei Ohtani included.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.