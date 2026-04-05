Easter Sunday brings us an afternoon slate of MLB games for DFS purposes with nine games starting at 1:10 p.m. EDT or later. The Guardians and Cubs had their matchup postponed on Saturday, a reminder that those April showers always loom when it comes to the schedule.

Pitching

Ranger Suarez, BOS vs. SDP ($8,500): Both teams have started off slow offensively. That's over only eight games each, but it's something worth noting as we figure out how this season will unfold. But I might be interested in rostering Suarez anyway as he posted a 3.20 ERA (and 3.20 FIP) during 2025 with a career 0.85 HR/9 rate.

Chris Bassitt, BAL at PIT ($8,100): Bassitt's first start as an Oriole was rough, though he managed a 3.57 ERA over the six previous seasons as a full-time starter. As excited as most baseball fans are for Konnor Griffin, the fact remains the Pirates finished last in runs last year.

Kyle Harrison, MIL at KAN ($8,000): Harrison is hoping he finally has a home in Milwaukee after stints with the Giants and Red Sox. He's still only 24 and allowed one run and struck out eight across five innings in his first start as a Brewer. Kansas City hasn't done great so far on offense, yet that isn't surprising as they finished bottom-five last season even with the presence of Bobby Witt.

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Top Targets

Even though James Wood ($4,500) says he was banged up in one way or another for much of 2025, he still registered 31 homers and 15 stolen bases. The lefty also lists a career .828 OPS against righties. Roki Sasaki wasn't a disaster during his first start, but he still allowed four hits and two walks during four innings against the Guardians. I'm not sold.

The Dodgers are stacked, and now Andy Pages ($4,000) is on fire slashing .500/.516/.833 while adding his third homer on Saturday along with his first steal. Foster Griffin just made his first major-league start, marking his first MLB appearance since 2022. The 30-year-old lefty was pitching in Japan, so the righty Pages should be able to handle him.

Bargain Bats

In a reminder of how quickly stat line aesthetics can change at this time of year, Miguel Vargas ($3,300) had one great outing on Saturday and has now produced a .208/.406/.520 line overall. The righty looked viable in MLB for the first time last year by hitting 16 home runs and 32 doubles. Eric Lauer has allowed 1.43 homers per nine innings over his career. And given that he had his start pushed from Saturday to Sunday due to an illness, he may not be very effective.

At some point, things should click to some degree for Marcelo Mayer ($2,400). He was a top prospect and hit well at Double-A and Triple-A. With Mayer's salary and positional eligibility at second and third, I'm willing to see what he can do when facing a righty. He's also slugged .550 to start 2026, even with a .304 OBP. Walker Buehler, who worked with Boston last season, has finished the last two campaigns with a FIP over 5.50.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. Marlins (Chris Paddack): Ben Rice ($4,500), Jazz Chisholm ($4,200), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,900)

Paddack enjoyed a good rookie season during 2019 and has struggled ever since with nothing under a 5.18 ERA from then on and a 5.35 last year. And after one start, he's at an 18.00. On Sunday, he gets to pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Rice struggled in his first season before it clicked last year as he slugged .504 against righties and .518 at home. And he's currently at an .864. Chisholm has started slowly, yet has also stolen four bases. He established a 30/30 campaign in only 130 games last season, so I'm not worried. Stanton still boasts power even as he fights the wear and tear of his MLB career. He went deep 24 times in 2025, and that was over only 77 outings. While Stanton is right-handed, he's managed a .552 slugging percentage against righties the last couple campaigns.

Blue Jays at White Sox (Davis Martin): Vladimir Guerrero ($5,900), Kazuma Okamoto ($4,300), Daulton Varsho ($4,200)

Martin has never finished a season with an FIP below 4.26. And he only struck out 6.56 batters per nine innings last year. During his first 2026 start, he gave up three runs across five innings to the Marlins. This matchup doesn't bode well for Martin, and I found three Jays I like for this stack.

Guerrero hit his first homers of the season on Saturday, which is encouraging because power is all that's been missing so far as he's hitting .286 with a .429 OBP and slugged .467 last year. Okamoto hasn't experiencing many issues after coming over from Japan slashing .258/.343/.452. Varsho hasn't produced a lot so far, though that's fine as he's more of an all-or-nothing player as he proved in 2025 with a .284 OBP and .548 slugging percentage. However, he did slug .591 versus righties.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.