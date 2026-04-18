You can save some salary stacking a few St. Louis bats on your Saturday DraftKings MLB DFS lineups against Lance McCullers and the Astros.

Saturday lists a split schedule, though it's even more fractured than usual as there are three slates of even size that kick off at 1:35, 4:05 and 7:10 p.m. EDT. The latter two offer similar contest types and prizes, with the focus of this article on the 7:10 start covering six games.

Top Pitchers

A small slate with limited pitching options immediately becomes tinier as Cristopher Sanchez ($9,800) and Chris Sale ($9,400) are set to face each other. Sanchez has been better so far this season, but Atlanta has been the far tougher matchup. For those inclined to use one of them, I'd prefer Sale.

The same is true of Nathan Eovaldi ($8,700) and George Kirby ($8,500). Eovaldi started the year poorly, yet has a 14:4 K:BB while only giving up two earned runs across his last two starts spanning 13 innings. Kirby has seen positive results more so based on volume than strikeout rate, so I'd lean Eovaldi.

Emmet Sheehan ($7,200) is likely to be very popular, and rightfully so. He finally got on track in his last appearances while Coors Field is far less daunting given the poor state of the Rockies' lineup.

German Marquez ($6,800) represents another surprising potential value pick. He's done well with the chance to pitch away from Coors with a 9:3 K:BB from his last two starts while completing 10 innings.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Hitters

Max Scherzer has given up 2.17 HR/9 since the start of 2025 over 95.1 innings. He's also allowed four homers in 10.1 frames so far, making Arizona's power hitters favorable options - with Corbin Carroll ($6,100) the top one.

It's probably best to stack against Andre Pallante as he's not particularly homer-prone due to his groundball rate. However, he gets into trouble due to the volume of contact he allows. That puts Yordan Alvarez ($6,300) on the radar as one of the top hitters on a small slate.

Value Bats

German Marquez has received reasonable results and remains an option due to his salary, though that doesn't change his homer problem as he's conceded multiple long balls in two of three starts. That makes Yoan Moncada ($3,500) and Nolan Schanuel ($3,200) decent value selections from the middle of the Angels' order.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals at Astros (Lance McCullers): JJ Wetherholt ($4,700), Ivan Herrera ($3,800), Jordan Walker ($4,600)

There are downsides to smaller slates, but one fun thing is that it creates an opportunity to rely on teams that wouldn't likely be highly considered on a more heavy night. The Cardinals fit that, though they've also overperformed expectations so far this season thanks in large part to the top of their lineup. McCullers was excellent to begin the campaign, yet has allowed 15 baserunners and nine earned runs across his last 8.1 frames.

Dodgers at Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Kyle Tucker ($6,600), Freddie Freeman ($5,700), Max Muncy ($5,200)

Sometimes the obvious answer is the right one, and that looks to be the case for the Dodgers on Saturday. As should be expected, Feltner has been worse at home in each of the last several seasons and will now draw a matchup against one of the NL's more dynamic rosters. A secondary stack like St. Louis and a value pitcher should be enough to balance out a very costly LA combo.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.