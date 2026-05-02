DraftKings has continued its typical Saturday offerings this season with three different slates to choose from. The first group of contests kicks off at 1:35 p.m. EDT and includes three games followed by five at 4:05 p.m. EDT and another five at 7:15 p.m. EDT. The last of these will be the focus of this article.

Pitchers

Given the limited matchups, the pitching pool is still solid. Nolan McLean ($10,500) and Chris Sale ($9,200) are comfortably at the top of the list. McLean has produced the highest strikeout rate among the probable starters on the slate while drawing a matchup against an Angels team that's the most strikeout-prone in the AL. Sale is valued down relative to his skill due to pitching at Coors Field, yet I won't hesitate to roster him as the Rockies' lineup remains subpar.

Michael King ($8,500) follows closely behind with a solid 25.4 percent strikeout rate this while facing an exploitable opponent in the White Sox, who enter with a 24.4 percent team strikeout rate (tied for third-highest in the league) and .314 wOBA.

Both Emerson Hancock ($8,200) and Reid Detmers ($7,800) have been hot and cold so far. For Hancock in particular, I'd prefer to pay up for King. Detmers will be going up against the underachieving Mets and represents a decent option for those not rostering McLean.

The pitching section is closed out with two reasonable punt options. The first is Sean Burke ($5,800). He holds a modest 18.0 percent strikeout rate, but has avoided mistakes (5.3 percent walk rate, 0.80 HR/9) to average 13.7 DK points per start. Chase Dollander ($5,400) has been one of this year's breakout performers. His salary is way too low given the skills he's displayed, though a matchup against Atlanta at Coors is admittedly concerning.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Hitters

Michael McGreevy has the second-highest SIERA on the slate, but has only allowed more than three earned runs once this season. That's enough to push me away from a Dodgers stack, yet they're still talented enough facing a pitcher who gives up a lot of contact. That combination makes it logical to get at least some exposure to the lineup, with Max Muncy ($4,700) being a standout selection based on a 10.4 DK average across his last 10 games and a relatively modest salary.

After a hot start, Emerson Hancock has given up multiple homers from each of his last two outings and looks to be reverting back to his 2025 performance. He matches up against the Royals on Saturday night and Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,600) has started to heat up by posting double-digit DK points during four of his last six starts.

Value Bats

Keider Montero has suppressed runs effectively early this season, but he's still not a particularly imposing matchup. Josh Jung ($3,500) is a pretty obvious Rangers' hitter to target as he's swung a hot bat of late (11.1 DK-point average through his last 10 appearances) and has been moved up to second in the order the last four matchups.

The Mets don't have their entire lineup available, so there's some value to the hitters currently slotting into the middle as Mark Vientos ($3,100) and Francisco Alvarez ($3,600) are likely to bat third and fourth and go up against the volatile Reid Detmers.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. Dodgers (Roki Sasaki): JJ Wetherholt ($4,900), Ivan Herrera ($3,900), Jordan Walker ($5,100)

The Cardinals have been a top 10 lineup offense this season as measured by wOBA and have been even more productive the last seven games. There's been some discussion of Sasaki making improvements, but the reality is he's allowed 2.78 HR/9 and walked opposing hitters at a 12.0 percent clip. And during his last start, he conceded eight baserunners and served up three long balls in five innings. On a slate with strong pitching, Sasaki stands out in a negative way.

Tigers vs. Rangers (Kumar Rocker): Kevin McGonigle ($5,100), Gleyber Torres ($4,000), Riley Greene ($4,400)

This isn't a premier stacking option as Rocker has limited runs fairly effectively. However, he also lists the second-highest WHIP and second-lowest K-BB% among Saturday night's starters. The Tigers have also been a sneaky strong lineup maintaining a .333 team wOBA that puts them fifth in the AL.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.