The World Cup starts Thursday, so it's nice that the MLB DFS slate is of the afternoon variety. There are five games on the docket, with the first starting at 1:10 p.m. ET. And now, onto the DFS lineup recommendations! Oh, and enjoy the World Cup if you're going to be watching!

Pitching

Christian Scott, NYM vs. STL ($8,300): Through eight starts this season, Scott has a 2.50 ERA. For a bit, the concern was him going deep enough into games to earn a win, but he's gone at least five innings in each of his last three outings. Also, in those starts he's allowed a single run in total. So yeah, it's a good time to roster Scott, and the Cardinals for their part are a bit below average in terms of runs scored.

Hunter Dobbins, STL at NYM ($6,500): I'm flipping this matchup around because the Mets have one of the worst offenses in baseball. They have a sub-.300 OBP and are 29th in team OPS. After posting a 3.43 ERA in Triple-A, Dobbins got a call from the Cardinals. He pitched a couple games in bulk relief and now has gotten one start. All in all, he has a 2.77 ERA, and at this salary and in this matchup, I'd be willing to see how he does.

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Top Targets

Though he only has seven homers this season after hitting 34 last year, Michael Busch ($5,300) is getting into gear. He has an .862 OPS over the last three weeks, and since 2024 he has an .843 OPS against righties. Interestingly, Ryan Feltner has given up fewer homers at home than on the road the last couple of seasons, but he's still a righty who has allowed a 4.64 ERA at home over the last three seasons.

Oftentimes if there are only five games, I end up with only one top target, but there is a game at Coors Field on Thursday so I have two for you. Though Troy Johnston ($4,900) hasn't hit many home runs, he's hit .307 and tallied 19 doubles. In his career, Johnston has hit every one of his homers against righties, so being at Coors against a right-handed starter is when to roster him. Edward Cabrera has allowed 11 home runs in his last seven starts. Oh, and he's a righty, naturally.

Bargain Bat

Few people walk as infrequently as Michael Massey ($3,000), but the second baseman has hit .262 with six home runs and 10 doubles. Plus, over the last three weeks he has a .930 OPS. Kumar Rocker has been night and day in terms of pitching at home versus being on the road. In the Rangers' ballpark, Rocker has a 2.77 ERA. On the road, his ERA soars to 7.02.

Stack to Consider

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks (Merrill Kelly): Liam Hicks ($4,900), Xavier Edwards ($4,400), Otto Lopez ($4,100)

When you have both a 5.71 ERA and a 5.71 K/9 rate, you're having a bad season. That's what Kelly has done. If that wasn't enough, and I do believe it is, he's also given up two home runs per nine innings. If you were wondering if there were any encouraging signs, in Kelly's last start he gave up three homers in route to allowing seven runs in five innings. Thus, I'm stacking Marlins.

Hicks has been no better against lefties this year, but his OPS against righties is up over .850, and his home OPS is also over .850. While both lefties and righties have hit for a similar average against Kelly, lefties have hit 27 of the last 36 home runs he's allowed. Edwards is stealing plenty, though he will likely steal less than in the past because his power has picked up. He's already hit six homers after hitting three last season, and he's added four triples and 11 doubles. Edwards is a switch-hitter, and this year he's been better against lefties, but since 2024 he has hit .313 against righties so that seems to be his preference. Lopez has picked his average all the way up to .342, and he already has three triples and 11 swiped bags. Prior to this season he was a reverse-splits guy, so I'm totally down to roster him against a righty, especially one struggling as much as Kelly.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.