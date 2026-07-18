How about a slice of afternoon DFS baseball? There are eight games on Saturday's DFS docket with all of them starting at either 4:05 or 4:10 p.m. EDT, except for the Pirates-Guardians matchup that's now the second leg of a doubleheader due to air quality in Cleveland. Which of course could mean both will get postponed. And the first teams will hit the 100-game mark on Saturday! Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Braxton Ashcraft, PIT at CLE ($9,500): Ashcraft got knocked around during two of three starts before the break, but I'm not worried. He still holds a 3.49 ERA - not to mention a 3.31 FIP - and a 4.74 K/BB ratio. Cleveland is down in the bottom-three for runs scored and team OPS, so Ashcraft offers a decent chance of getting back on track.

Shane Drohan, MIL vs. MIA ($7,200): Drohan indicated he had nothing left to prove at Triple-A, and thus far has handled MLB fairly well. Only nine of the lefty's 19 appearances have been starts, yet he's posted a 3.09 ERA while only allowing 0.77 home runs per nine innings. I feel even better about Drohan in this matchup with the Marlins since he's a southpaw. Outside of Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards - who are both excelling this season - Miami's quite heavy on lefty bats.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

It's been a rough campaign for Trea Turner ($5,100) in some ways, though he's still a shortstop with 11 homers and 16 stolen bases. For DFS purposes, counting stats can cover for a lot of issues. Turner has also been terrible on the road, but lists a .744 home OPS. Sean Manaea has been better than last year, yet has still struggled to a 4.56 ERA while righties have hit .271 against.

Corbin Carroll ($5,000) was cold before the break, but has produced 10 triples and 10 steals to go with 14 home runs. Being at home should benefit Carroll as he's registered a .941 OPS there this season. Dustin May has been solid at home for the Cardinals, though his road ERA is 5.94. Lefties have also gone .288 against him.

Bargain Bats

Once again, the switch-hitting Ozzie Albies ($4,300) has been better against lefties than righties. And he currently carries a .503 slugging percentage at home (his lack of walks makes his OPS look less impressive). MacKenzie Gore, a lefty, has been pretty good at home during his first season as a Ranger, yet has posted a 5.81 road ERA.

In addition to contributing 12 homers, Isaac Paredes ($4,100) has managed 18 doubles. He also hit .293 the three weeks leading up to the All-Star break. Trevor Rogers still doesn't allow many long balls, but sits at a 4.48 ERA after an 1.81 in 2025. The southpaw kept both lefties and righties in check last year. And while he's still handling lefties, righties have batted .276 against.

Stacks to Consider

Royals vs. Padres (Griffin Canning): Carter Jensen ($5,200), Jac Caglianone ($4,600), Michael Massey ($3,600)

I'm going to do something a little different and not include Bobby Witt in a KC stack as you can save some salary, I'm offering a catcher, and it makes sense with this matchup. Canning is enduring a woeful campaign having notched a 7.40 road ERA while lefties have hit .305 against. So while Witt is clearly the Royals' best player, I'm going to leave him out of this stack.

Jensen is a catcher with 13 homers and 20 doubles. Every homer Canning has given up this season has been delivered by a southpaw. Caglianone still has some developing to do as an MLB hitter (his K/BB ratio is wild), but he's lifted his average to .260 alongside 15 home runs and 15 doubles. He's been playable against lefties, though his .814 OPS versus righties is driving his production. Massey is a second baseman, so he can get away with middling power numbers. He's slugged .441 against righties and .472 at home.

Rays at Red Sox (Patrick Sandoval): Junior Caminero ($6,200), Yandy Diaz ($5,000), Jonny DeLuca ($3,600)

I'm not buying Sandoval's first start with the Red Sox. When a 29-year-old spends months pitching in Triple-A, I get skeptical. When a 4.60 ERA is recorded at Triple-A, I'm full-on dubious. In five seasons with the Angels, Sandoval had a 4.01 ERA with a 5.08 ERA during his final campaign with the club. He's a lefty, yet Tampa's top-two hitters are righties.

One of the best power hitters, Caminero crushed 45 homers last season and has so far tallied 29. While he's been solid against righties, he's also provided an 1.029 OPS versus lefties. Diaz has always hit for average, but he's at .314 while picking up 13 home runs and 17 doubles. He's also produced a .909 OPS against southpaws since 2024. Injuries wiped away DeLuca's 2025, though he posted 12 doubles, four triples, and 16 stolen bases the previous year. He's now on 13 doubles and nine swipes through 57 games. And while it may be exceptional, he's also managed an OPS over .900 on the road.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.