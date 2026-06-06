Saturday is full of MLB action as all 30 teams will be in action and DraftKings offering several DFS slates. Here are my best recommendations for the entire day with the first game starting at 1:10 p.m. EDT and the last one at 10:10 p.m. EDT.

Pitching

Ben Brown, CHC vs. SF ($8,500): The Cubs looked overmatched against the Giants on Friday, though Brown - who's been Chicago's most reliable pitcher of late - could turn things around. The 26-year-old has fanned at least six batters in each of his last four starts and is coming off back-to-back quality starts against the Pirates and Cardinals. With a 1.92 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across 51.2 innings, Brown may be up for another strong showing even in a tough matchup against San Fran. We're still backing him to continue his recent excellence on Saturday.

Will Warren, NYY vs. BOS ($8,400): If you're playing one of the night contests, you'll find excellent value in Warren. He's certainly not the most expensive pitcher on a slate containing Jacob Misiorowski ($11,000) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($10,100), but could be an excellent addition to your lineups at home against a struggling Red Sox offense. Warren has posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB through 64.1 innings (12 outings) while giving up three or fewer earned runs from each of his last four appearances. The strikeouts are down during that stretch with a 6.8 K/9 while Boston lists the eighth-best MLB road OPS this season, though he should feel comfortable at Yankee Stadium where he holds a 3.96 ERA and 11.6 K/9 in seven starts and 36.1 innings.

Luinder Avila, KC at MIN ($5,500): If you're looking to save some salary, Avila represents a solid option. He delivered a serviceable outing against the Reds on Monday as he only allowed one earned run alongside five Ks while logging five innings to earn the win. Avila enters with a 4.44 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 26.1 innings, so he's not likely to regularly deliver a one-run, five-inning efforts. He should still take advantage of a favorable matchup against a Twins roster that's contributed a .721 home OPS.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Jackson Chourio, MIL at COL ($6,000): Chourio went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts on Friday, though should bounce back considering the way he's been swinging the bat. He went yard twice Thursday versus the Giants and has posted a 1.434 OPS across five games, so he should do well at Coors Field. The Brewers can be targeted on Saturday, but their players are only available on the night and late-night slates.

Ronald Acuna, ATL vs. PIT ($5,900): Acuna went 2-for-4 Friday and has been seeing the ball extremely well of late by hitting safely in all but one of his last eight outings with a .357/.514/.929 slash line and a 1.442 OPS alongside five homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored, six stolen bases and a 9:7 BB:K. He could very well be considered one of the Majors' hottest bats. And given Acuna's salary remains below $6,000, he's a must-add across all Saturday slates even against Braxton Ashcraft and his 1.99 ERA over 40.2 innings covering six starts.

Bargain Bats

Isaac Paredes, HOU vs. ATH ($3,400): From a cost-to-production perspective, Paredes might be one of Saturday's best bats. He went yard on Friday and has done so in three straight while racking up eight RBI, four runs and a 3:2 K:BB. Paredes has hit safely during six of his last eight while posting a 1.103 OPS across 34 plate appearances. Make sure he's in your lineups.

Jared Young, NYM at SD ($2,500): Young went 2-for-4 with a homer in Friday's opener and has gone deep from three of the last six while providing a decent power boost to an anemic Mets offense that's been extremely reliant on Juan Soto's contributions. He could be an affordable option considering his Saturday salary, though is only available in the night and late-night slates.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Athletics (Kade Morris): Yordan Alvarez ($6,100), Jeremy Pena ($4,200), Isaac Paredes ($3,400)

Morris will make his MLB debut as a starter after being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and not working in relief since. He compiled a 4.45 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 49:26 K:BB over 60.2 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, so the Astros are primed to take advantage. We're highlighting Paredes (see Bargain Bats), Alvarez (an MVP candidate with a 1.074 OPS), and Pena (hitting safely in 11 of 12). When considering salary, you could use Christian Walker as an alternative - yet has been left out as he's only batting .167 (albeit, with two homers) through his last 10 games.

Brewers at Rockies (Zach Agnos): Brice Turang ($6,300), Jackson Chourio ($6,000), Garrett Mitchell ($4,900)

We're once again targeting Coors Field, but that's the right thing to do as Agnos has only logged 37 innings of big-league experience while struggling to a 7.78 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. Milwaukee also carry a few hitters who've seen the ball well of late. Chourio (see Top Targets) has been one of the best overall bats while Brice Turang is riding a five-game hitting streak (8-for-17) with a career-best .865 OPS on the year. Garrett Mitchell represents a low-end salary consideration who's gone .267 with an .805 OPS and three extra-base hits through his last 10 appearance to deliver decent value below the $5,000 range.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.