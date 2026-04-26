As April nears its conclusion, we are dealing with both murky weather and some uncertainty among players and teams. It's the time of the season where one starts to truly consider if unexpected early returns are legit. We have 11 MLB games on Sunday's schedule starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Chris Sale, ATL vs. PHI ($9,700): Even if the Phillies weren't scuffling offensively by being bottom-five for runs scored, I'd still consider Sale on Sunday. He produced one bad start, but went at least six innings while allowing one run or fewer from the other four. And since joining Atlanta, Sale has posted a 2.49 ERA.

Connelly Early, BOS at BAL ($8,600): Early has now made nine MLB starts over two seasons that's resulted in a 2.64 ERA and 1.82 on the road. He's also a lefty who'll be going up against a few Baltimore righty bats, though I still think it's better to go with a southpaw against them.

Michael McGreevy, STL vs. SEA ($6,300): This is a roll of the dice largely due to salary. McGreevy doesn't strike out anybody at all…but also basically issues no walks. He's also yielded a 3.29 ERA through five starts. The Mariners are down in the bottom-10 for scoring, so I'm willing to see what McGreevy can do on Sunday.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

The power is still lagging a bit, but Vladimir Guerrero ($5,600) is racking up the hits with a .323 average and .414 OBP. Slade Cecconi carries a career 1.69 HR/9 rate, so perhaps Vladdy can improve those power numbers on Sunday. If not, he can at least add a couple singles since righties have gone .291 against Cecconi since 2024.

Going the high-salaried catcher route can be tricky because you have to balance it out elsewhere, though Drake Baldwin ($5,100) is worth it on Sunday. A catcher who's slugged a career .482 warrants attention. Aaron Nola has only rebounded from last season in a technical sense. He struggled to a 6.01 ERA during 2025 and currently sits at a 5.06. Lefties have also batted .367 against Nola this year, which is a big reason why Baldwin is worth rostering.

Bargain Bats

One of these days, Bo Bichette ($3,800) is going to start hitting baseballs more often. Only once over his career has he finished with a batting average below .290, and that was in an injury-plagued 2024. Jose Quintana enters with a 6.23 ERA with only one of his three starts coming at Coors Field. He's also a lefty with a career 7.75 K/9 rate, so hopefully Bichette can look like his old self.

While Brayan Rocchio ($2,600) isn't in the lineup for his bat, the switch-hitting shortstop has so far delivered at the plate averaging .279 with three homers and three doubles. He may only go deep once the rest of the way, but I'd still consider him against Patrick Corbin. His last couple appearances have gone relatively well, yet still lists 7.36 K/9 and 1.23 HR/9 rates. The only real change is that Corbin has a .256 BABIP, so he'll probably end up looking like the pitcher who recorded a 5.38 ERA the last seven seasons who allows righties to regularly hit .300 against.

Stacks to Consider

Nationals at White Sox (Sean Burke): James Wood ($6,100), CJ Abrams ($5,700), Daylen Lile ($4,400)

Washington's hot hitting start has confounded many preseason expectations. I haven't completely changed my feelings on their roster as it's still April and I've previously seen these players. That being said, a hot start is a hot start and I carry more trust in Wood and Abrams. Burke has registered a 4.10 ERA after a 4.22 ERA last year. Lefties are currently going .283 against him, so I've included an all-southpaw stack.

Wood seems primed to be an adventurous player, one who finishes near the top of the league in strikeouts while being solid with the bat and on the basepaths. And unlike some high-K bats, he also takes walks. Wood has posted a .401 OBP with 10 homers, six doubles, and four steals Abrams has been productive hitting .277 with seven home runs and five swipes. The stealing of bases is to be expected as he collected over 30 from each of the last three seasons. What is intriguing is Abrams' power for a shortstop having never previously topped 20 long balls. Lile has effectively rendered Dylan Crews irrelevant. As a 2025 rookie, he hit .299 with 11 triples across 91 games. He doesn't any of the latter so far, yet is on three homers and seven doubles.

Rays vs. Twins (Simeon Woods Richardson): Junior Caminero ($5,300), Jonathan Aranda ($4,100), Richie Palacios ($3,400)

Some guys just aren't cut out for the Majors. This is Woods Richardson's third season there and his FIP has gone from 4.11 to 4.51 to 5.81 through five starts. His HR/9 rate has climbed while always having issues with walks. And this year, Woods Richardson has only struck out 4.56 batters per nine innings. If the Twins had fewer pitching injuries, he might be down in Triple-A. But he's in the Tampa area on Sunday, so I'll be stacking against him.

The "Don't worry, the power will arrive for Caminero" reassurances didn't have to wait very long as he's now up to eight home runs after 45 last season. He's also a righty - like Woods Richardson - though righties have so far batted .309 against the Twins pitcher. Aranda's average has sunk back down, but he still has a .353 OBP with six homers and four stolen bases while doing well at home based on a previous .879 OPS. Palacio's had a wild career, yet currently lists a .412 OBP with three stolen bases. He also holds down the role at second base with Gavin Lux injured, and that makes him worth considering in DFS.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.