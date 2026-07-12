Let's make the most of this Sunday in MLB as there won't be many matchups again until Friday due to the All-Star break. There are 11 games on the docket with the first pitches at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Payton Tolle, BOS at NYM ($8,700): This Payton Tolle looks decidedly different from the one who managed 16.1 innings during 2025. He's completed 14 starts with a 3.17 ERA while his walks, homers, and line-drive rate are all notably down. Tolle is also a southpaw, which is good when facing the Mets especially since they're also bottom-10 in runs scored.

J.T. Ginn, ATH at CWS ($7,900): Even for this matchup and the White Sox have completely revamping their offensive status, I think this salary level offers opportunity with Ginn given the location. I'd probably reconsider if the Athletics were at home, though he's registered a 2.49 road ERA after a 3.14 last year.

Ryan Gusto, MIA vs. CLE ($6,700): This is all about matchup and salary as Gusto profiles as a Quad-A pitcher. He does have a 4.20 FIP compared to a 5.13 ERA. Without Jose Ramirez, the Guardians have fallen to 29th when it comes to runs and OPS.

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Top Targets

The opponent may be too tough for a Rays' stack, but Junior Caminero ($6,200) is too good to overlook as he's slugged .808 the last three weeks with a .655 at home overall. As to the matchup, Emerson Hancock has looked like a new pitcher in 2026, yet comes in with a 3.57 road ERA.

The Athletics are lefty-heavy and Brent Rooker is done for the year, though Shea Langeliers ($5,400) remains to deliver from the right side of the plate. He may be a catcher, but he's now established four straight 20-homer campaigns. He's performed better at home and the most important to note is that a lefty will be on the mound Sunday. Langeliers has tallied an OPS over 1.000 against southpaws the last two years while Noah Schultz is a lefty with a 6.00 ERA.

Bargain Bats

This is much more what the Royals expected when they drafted Jac Caglianone ($4,600). After looking lost last season, he's currently hitting .260 with 15 homers and 15 doubles. Shane Baz has been better at keeping the ball in the park as an Oriole compared to his time with the Rays, yet lefties have gone .278 against, so who's to say Caglianone can't pick up a couple more doubles before the break?

Though Daylen Lile ($3,600) hasn't replicated what he did during 2025, he's also managed to prove last season wasn't a fluke. He isn't going to get anywhere near 11 triples again, but he's produced 10 homers, 21 doubles, and nine steals that have all eclipsed previous output. Will Warren has experienced issues facing lefties and the long ball over his career and has given up six home runs through his last four outings.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs at Reds (Andrew Abbott): Seiya Suzuki ($4,500), Dansby Swanson ($4,100), Carson Kelly ($3,300)

A few Cubs' right-handed hitters haven't covered themselves in glory heading into the break, but fortunately I found three who can hit from that side. This has been a tough campaign for Andrew Abbott. Not only is his ERA up to 3.92, his FIP sits at 4.89. Abbott's home park used to help him, yet his ERA there is 4.72. His strikeouts are down and his walks and homers have increased, so I'm not inclined to chalk up his home mark to bad luck. Since Abbott is a southpaw, I was looking for three righties.

Suzuki has an .863 OPS the last three weeks. He's looked better at home, but has also been solid on the road by posting a .780 OPS and a .947 against lefties. With 16 home runs and 12 steals, Swanson could be in line for his second straight 20/20 campaign. He also happens to be producing a 1.108 OPS the last three weeks. If you want to save some salary on your catcher who carries upside, Kelly has recorded an .846 OPS against lefties since 2024.

Cardinals vs. Atlanta (JR Ritchie): JJ Wetherholt ($4,500), Alec Burleson ($3,900), Lars Nootbaar ($3,300)

Ritchie has logged as many innings in Triple-A as MLB this season, indicative of the fact that he wouldn't be in Atlanta's rotation if it weren't for injuries. After all, this is a pitcher with a big-league 1.50 K/BB ratio, an 1.40 HR/9 rate, and a 5.39 FIP. Ritchie has been decent against righties, though lefties have contributed six of the seven homers and five of the six doubles he's allowed.

The rookie Wetherholt has earned a lengthy extension due to his .360 OBP alongside 13 home runs, 10 doubles, and nine stolen bases. He also hasn't hit a rookie wall as the second baseman has tallied a .404 OBP the last two weeks. Burleson has flailed against lefties while enjoying a standout season versus righties with a .952 OPS. Nootbaar is here since he's a lefty and because he's been decidedly better at home having managed an .896 home OPS. And as he's missed a lot of time this year, I'll note he contributed a .755 at home during 2025 compared to a .626 on the road. Nootbaar also picked up a homer and steal on Saturday.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.