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Time to close out MLB's first weekend back with Sunday's DFS slate consisting of eight games and the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Sonny Gray, BOS vs. TAM ($8,800): Since the beginning of May, Gray has looked like the pitcher who used to be a Cy Young candidate as he's posted a 1.98 ERA, 8.9 K/9 rate, and 2.4 BB/9 rate over the last 12 starts. Tampa maintains one of the AL's better batting averages, yet are mediocre in terms of runs scored due to a lack of power outside of Junior Caminero.

Noah Cameron, KAN vs. SDP ($6,900): Cleveland's offensive collapse leaves them neck-and-neck with San Diego for MLB's worst hitting club. For Sunday's DFS purposes, the clear choice for me is to target the Padres. Paul Skenes will be facing the Guardians and his salary is $2,600 more than Cameron's. You don't need a pitcher as good as Skenes in a matchup against Cleveland, so it feels like there's significant value with Cameron.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Odds are Pete Alonso ($5,700) is going to get to 30 homers again as he's already on 21, though he'll have to pick up the pace to reach 40. Facing more righties will help as he's slugged .510 against them. Hunter Brown has experienced some issues since returning from injury by recording a 5.68 ERA across his last four outings while allowing a combined five home runs.

The career year for Jake Bauers ($4,900) continues as he lists an .852 OPS the last three weeks and an overall .368 OBP with 18 homers and six stolen bases. The southpaw has also managed a .901 OPS versus right-handers. For the second straight season, Eury Perez has been solid at home, but less impressive on the road based on a 4.43 ERA.

Bargain Bats

Though Michael Massey ($3,800) only has seven homers, he's hit .268 with 16 doubles through 79 games. That'll work for a second baseman, and so will a .803 home OPS. German Marquez probably figured getting away from Colorado would help him, and it has as he registered a 6.70 ERA during 2025 and is currently at 5.18.

It's clear at this point that Henry Davis ($2,500) is never going to pan out considering he was a first-overall draft pick. However, you need a catcher in your lineup and here's a chance to save salary on a position not known for packing offensive punch. Davis has delivered an .887 OPS the last three weeks. Joey Cantillo is a lefty with a 4.07 FIP. One extra-base hit from Davis and you're getting bang for your buck from a catcher.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs vs. Twins (Zebby Matthews): Pete Crow-Armstrong ($6,500), Ian Happ ($4,400), Michael Busch ($4,000)

Matthews has struggled a 5.38 road ERA while in MLB while lefties have gone .297 against. He even registered a 4.72 ERA at Triple-A this year. Going with three Cubs who can hit left-handed proved to be an easy decision.

Crow-Armstrong is well on his way to another 30/30 campaign to go with a .380 OBP. Not only that, but his home OPS this year is .982. Happ has been cold, though he's produced 17 homers and 17 doubles overall. He's a switch-hitter who's managed an .843 OPS against righties and an .827 at Wrigley Field. Busch has delivered less power, but has a .367 OBP alongside 17 doubles, two triples, and 12 home runs. He's the third member of this stack who's performed better at home during 2026 with an .816 OPS.

Atlanta vs. Texas (Nathan Eovaldi): Matt Olson ($5,200), Drake Baldwin ($4,500), Ozzie Albies ($4,200)

Eovaldi is dealing with an illness, though he will still start. But that's not the primary concern here. Though his strikeouts are up and his line-drive rate is down, the righty is allowing homers at his highest rate since 2022 - his last season with Boston - back when he had to deal with southpaws at Fenway Park. As such, Eovaldi carries a 4.04 ERA. Speaking of lefties, they've batted .265 against him this year and I've included three Atlanta players who hit left-handed.

Thanks to a power surge, Olson is all but a lock to get to 30 homers for the first time since 2023. And when it comes to considering the Texas bullpen, has an .823 OPS against lefties the last couple campaigns. If you're down to spend some extra salary on your catcher, Baldwin could be a good choice as he's gone deep 16 times while listing a career .832 home OPS. The switch-hitting Albies is going to establish his first 15/15 season since 2021. He's shown no major difference against righties and lefties, yet has struggled on the road while slugging .503 at home.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.