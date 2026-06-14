The World Cup is going on and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is happening, but let's not forget that Sundays are for afternoon baseball. There are 10 games on the DFS docket with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my MLB lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Kyle Harrison, MIL vs. PHI ($10,700): Harrison is coming off a horrendous start, but I'm not worried about it. He still has a 2.72 ERA and 4.28 K/BB rate. And that poor outing was on the road while he's posted a 1.50 ERA at home. The Phillies maintain a sub-.300 OBP and Harrison is a lefty, so he's well-suited to Sunday's matchup.

Casey Mize, DET at CLE ($8,000): These are two teams trying to escape the bottom-10 in runs scored, yet Cleveland has been slightly worse. Mize looked solid in his minor-league rehab appearances and is now ready to return to the Tigers' rotation. Here's hoping he hasn't slipped during his time off as he recorded a 2.27 ERA through nine starts.

Trevor Rogers, BAL vs. SDP ($6,000): This is all about salary and matchup. And a bit about Rogers not being as terrible as his 6.15 ERA. He's managed a 4.64 FIP with a 4.91 ERA over his last four outings. That isn't great, though the Padres rank last in runs and team OPS. If you want to save pitching salary, I'd go with Rogers.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

A righty is starting against Houston, and that means it's a fine opportunity to roster Yordan Alvarez ($6,300) as he's slashed .327/.435/.658 and produced 24 home runs. Stephen Kolek enters with a 3.14 ERA, but a 3.92 FIP. His career K/9 rate is 6.49, and he's a righty.

Sub-.300 OBP aside, Gunnar Henderson ($5,400) is a shortstop with 14 homers, 13 doubles, and six stolen bases. He's also a lefty while southpaws have gone .300 against Walker Buehler since 2024. The starter has also posted a 6.23 road ERA this season.

Bargain Bats

It's been a strong age-38 season for Paul Goldschmidt ($4,500), who's bolstering his Hall of Fame resume against left-handed pitching. It's not bad to be a platoon hitter at this point during your career, especially when you have a .972 OPS against lefties the last couple campaigns. Patrick Corbin is a lefty who's allowed righties to bat .297 against him the last two years while giving up all seven of his 2026 homers to them.

It's not surprising Max Muncy ($4,500) has slugged over .500 against righties as that's what he did last year and the one before that. What's been nice this season is that the southpaw has picked it up on the road where he used to be not as impressive with a .870 OPS. Meanwhile, Erick Fedde has produced a 1.99 HR/9 rate for the White Sox.

Stacks to Consider

Mariners at Nationals (Miles Mikolas): Julio Rodriguez ($5,600), Josh Naylor ($5,100), Colt Emerson ($4,200)

Mikolas wasn't good for the Cardinals in his last few seasons as he struggled to a 4.98 ERA there across the last three campaigns. Things have gone even worse for the Nationals based on a 7.94 ERA and 3.2 HR/9 rate at home. I'm including two southpaws in this stack as Mikolas is a righty, though there's also a right-handed bat as both righties and lefties have gone over .275 against him since 2024.

It's been kind of a tough year for Rodriguez, though has 13 homers and nine steals. Maybe it won't be another 30/30/30 (the extra 30 is doubles), yet he's definitely on pace for 20/20/20. He's also slugged .492 away from Seattle's pitcher-friendly ballpark since 2024. Naylor started off slowly, but has notched eight home runs and 13 swiped bags while batting .270 the last three weeks. Emerson is an age-20 rookie who's also looked like one of the best prospects. He's eligible at third base and shortstop while delivering 12 extra-base hits in 22 games. Emerson can't hit lefties, yet has shown remarkable power against righties.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen): JJ Bleday ($5,100), Matt McLain ($3,600), Nathaniel Lowe ($3,200)

Gallen has lost the ability to rack up strikeouts as his K/9 rate has fallen all the way to 5.43. Not only that, but he lists a 7.44 ERA and a 1.9 HR/9 rate away from home. Gallen gets to visit Cincinnati's hitter-friendly ballpark on Sunday, so here's three hitters who could benefit.

Bleday has revitalized - maybe even salvaged - his career by moving from the Athletics by registeing 11 homers and 10 doubles in only 41 outings with an OPS over 1.000 against righties and at home. I have McLain here because of his counting stats for the position having supplied eight home runs and 10 steals alongside a .935 OPS the last two weeks. Lowe is only playing against righties, so he'll almost definitely be pulled if a lefty takes the mound. Two at-bats against a righty could be enough as he's produced an OPS over .900 against righties and at home.

Use our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.