It's a Sunday without the NBA or NHL, which makes it ideal for MLB DFS action with 10 games on the docket and the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. And now, onto the lineup recommendations!

Pitching

Jacob deGrom, TEX vs. CLE ($9,600): After all these years and injuries, deGrom remains elite when it comes to K/BB as he's racked up six strikeouts for every walk, with his only issue this year being homers. However, those issues have only been away as the Rangers' ballpark has proven excellent for pitchers. Over the last three seasons, deGrom has posted a 2.16 home ERA. The Guardians have been scuffling for a bit and are now comfortably below-average for runs scored.

Connor Prielipp, MIN vs. KAN ($6,800): Prielipp's first eight MLB starts have yielded has a 5.26 ERA, but also a 3.74 FIP. And he's recorded a 3.68 ERA at home with his two bad outings coming on the road. The Royals are stuck in the bottom-five in runs with Bobby Witt looking like a one-man offense at times, so Prielipp could get his ERA down closer to his FIP.

Michael McGreevy, STL vs. CIN ($6,500): At this salary, why not? McGreevy has now made it through 12 appearances while keeping his ERA below 3.00. And at home, he's produced a 2.12. McGreevy may not strike out many bats, yet has managed to get by into June. Meanwhile, the Reds are bottom-five in team batting average and are without Elly De La Cruz.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

There's nothing to quibble with given that Bryce Harper ($5,400) has a .364 OBP with 14 home runs and five stolen bases, though his issue is that he's been unusually poor against his fellow southpaws. In fact, his performance against righties has surged with an OPS shooting up over .950 in those matchups. David Sandlin has made two MLB starts, both coming against the Twins where one went well and the other a disaster. That's not exactly a solid sample, yet Minnesota's lefties did hit .304 against him during those two matchups.

Through the ups and downs of the Tigers season, the immediate impact of Kevin McGonigle ($4,900) has eased the fans' pain. Eligible at third base and shortstop on DraftKings, the lefty carries a .390 OBP as a rookie with 20 extra-base hits and nine steals. We have more of a track record for Luis Castillo, which says that since 2024 he's struggled to a 4.69 ERA on the road while lefties have gone .274 against.

Bargain Bats

In his first season with the Astros, Isaac Paredes ($3,300) produced 20 homers that came in only 102 games. He's currently on nine to go with 11 doubles. And though he's been better away this year, he slugged .481 at home during 2025. Gage Jump has made two MLB appearances with varied results. And down in Triple-A, he registered a 4.74 ERA through nine starts.

If you can overlook the batting average, Cedric Mullins ($3,200) is delivering counting stats at a bargain-level salary with five homers, 10 stolen bases, and one triple. Sandy Alcantara came out of the gate strong, but has slumped to a 6.21 from his last 10 outings.

Stacks to Consider

Mariners at Tigers (Jack Flaherty): Julio Rodriguez ($5,000), Luke Raley ($4,100), Colt Emerson ($3,800)

Flaherty scuffled his way to a 4.64 ERA last season and has so far managed a 5.31. His walks are up while both lefties and righties have hit over .250 against. While Flaherty has allowed fewer homers at Comerica Park, he's posted a 5.64 ERA there where stacking Mariners still makes sense.

Rodriguez doesn't need to knock the ball out of the park to deliver given that he's already compiled two campaigns with 30-plus doubles and steals. He also enjoys being away from Seattle with an .846 road OPS the last three seasons. If a lefty comes in, Raley will be pulled. But until if and when that happens, he offers upside against right-handed pitchers having slugged .482 against them since 2024 with all 13 of his long balls coming in those matchups. Emerson is one of baseball's top prospects and has hit the ground running at the MLB level. While both sample sizes aren't yet significants, his OPS against righties and on the road are both over 1.000.

Athletics at Astros (Mike Burrows): Nick Kurtz ($5,600), Tyler Soderstrom ($4,000), Jeff McNeil ($2,800)

I've been recommending a lot of lefties, so here are three more. Burrows has struggled to a 7.26 ERA at home while southpaws have batted .329 against him on the year. It's not like there's a cap on the number of left-handed hitters you can roster.

Kurtz is doing things differently this season in a way that's intriguing and probably to his long-term benefit. He's posted a .435 OBP and has already swiped six bags after only two as a rookie. Kurtz still boasts power and has slugged well over .500 against righties. Soderstrom's overall numbers are lacking, though he's been in better form the last three weeks with a .954 OPS. And since 2024, he's slugged .469 against right-handers. McNeil has struggled of late, but he's a lefty second baseman carrying a fairly low salary. He's notched nine doubles this season with 23 of his 26 homers the last three years coming off of righties.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.