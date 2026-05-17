Sunday means an afternoon MLB DFS slate. After all, I have a Pistons Game 7 to watch in the evening! There are 10 matchups on the DraftKings docket with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations. Good luck!

Pitching

Zack Wheeler, PHI at PIT ($9,800): Wheeler was pitching well prior to his health issues last season with a 2.71 ERA. Now that he's returned, it doesn't seem like he's lost a step having posted a 2.55 through four starts while going at least six innings three times. The Pirates are definitely better offensively than in recent years, though I'd still roster Wheeler as he's such a solid pitcher.

Ryan Weathers, NYY at NYM ($8,400): The Giants seem primed to end up with baseball's worst offense and the Mets have given themselves some distance on that front, but this is still a team buried within the bottom-five for runs scored. Weathers does still allow homers, yet that's offset by a 3.00 ERA and 4.15 K/BB ratio during his debut campaign as a Yankee.

Peter Lambert, HOU vs. TEX ($8,100): This is a bet on two possible realities. One, that getting away from Colorado has genuinely benefited Lambert. It's only been five starts as an Astro, but he's managed a 2.76 ERA after a career 5.90. And two, that the Rangers are genuinely bad on offense sitting bottom-four in runs scored.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Last season was an injury-plagued disaster for Yordan Alvarez ($6,100) as he only logged 48 games with a .797 OPS while carrying a career .958 mark. He's so far made 46 appearances this year with a .322/.429/.649 slash line alongside 15 home runs and 11 doubles. Nathan Eovaldi has made eight outings and has given up eight homers to lefties, which should work well for Alvarez.

As per usual, CJ Abrams ($5,700) is racking up counting stats as the shortstop is currently at nine home runs and seven stolen bases. This season, he's also recorded a .393 OBP. Brandon Young had a 5.35 ERA over 12 starts last year, though his sophomore campaign is barely going any better with a 4.90 across five appearances.

Bargain Bats

When a first-overall pick debuts, it draws a lot of attention. Travis Bazzana ($3,700) has gotten his chance with the Guardians after showing he was arguably too good for Triple-A. There have been issues - particularly on the power front - but he's still produced a .406 OBP with seven steals. The second baseman will face Brady Singer on Sunday, and somehow lefties have hit .388 against this year.

The power hasn't been on the same level, though Daulton Varsho ($3,600) does have five homers, eight doubles, and three stolen bases. I'm also encouraged by his 2025 performance when he slugged .591 against righties. Jack Flaherty is experiencing issues, but a big part of that is an unsustainable 6.93 BB/9 rate. He enters with a 5.73 ERA and is a righty, so Varsho could hit him hard once or twice. Or just walk a couple times, given how things have gone for Flaherty.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles at Nationals (Miles Mikolas): Pete Alonso ($5,700), Gunnar Henderson ($5,600), Adley Rutschman ($4,800)

The Nationals have gotten the pitcher they expected in Mikolas as someone with a career 6.42 K/9 rate who's let lefties bat .277 and righties go .281 against since 2024. The difference for Washington is that he's been even worse than usual with a 7.00 ERA and 2.25 HR/9 rate. As long as Mikolas is going out there, he's worth stacking against - starting with this trio.

Alonso hasn't hit for average, though he does have eight homers and 11 doubles. And since 2024, he's slugged .501 against his fellow righties. Henderson has mostly just delivered counting stats, but has contributed nine home runs, one triple, and five stolen bases. He's a shortstop and this matchup is great, so he's worth a shot. Rutschman is a catcher who's gone .268 with 15 extra-base hits. He's strangely been poor on the road, yet this probably a fluke as his road OPS was higher the previous two seasons.

Cubs at White Sox (Erick Fedde): Pete Crow-Armstrong ($4,600), Nico Hoerner ($4,500), Ian Happ ($4,300)

Fedde enters with a 3.77 ERA, but with a 6.02 FIP. That tracks given that he finished with an ERA over 5.00 from three of the prior four years. Fedde also holds a career 1.90 K/BB ratio. Righties have hit much better against him, though lefties went .310 against last season and I've included two southpaws bats below.

Crow-Armstrong's campaign has been about speed as he's racked up two triples and 11 swiped bags. He exceeded 30 home runs during 2025, so there's power potential for the right matchup. Hoerner doesn't go deep a lot, though the second baseman has exceeded 25 doubles and 25 stolen bases during each of the previous three campaigns and is on 12 and eight of each. Happ has posted a .374 OBP and 10 homers. He's also a switch-hitter with an .815 OPS against righties since 2024.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.