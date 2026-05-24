This Memorial Day weekend has been complicated by rain with multiple MLB games postponed on Saturday to leave Sunday's schedule looking slightly different. Who is to say all these matchups will happen? I can't predict the weather, though I can deliver DFS lineup recommendations. An due to the postponements, we're left with eight games on the slate starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT or later.

Pitching

Bryan Woo, SEA at KAN ($9,200): Woo started the season in excellent form and then endured two subpar outing, but fortunately his last three appearances have once again been excellent with a combined two runs allowed - with both of them coming on the same day. The Royals may eventually climb out of the bottom-five for runs scored, but that's where they are right now.

Parker Messick, CLE at PHI ($8,500): Messick is 17 games into his MLB career and already looks legit with a 2.56 ERA while adept at avoiding homers. The Phillies rank below-average in offense even though they're top-10 in home runs. Messick is also a lefty, and that's usually a positive when facing the Phillies.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Sal Stewart ($4,900) is an early favorite for NL Rookie of the Year having already delivered 12 homers and 10 steals. He'll be even better if he gets to face more lefties as he carries an OPS over 1.000 during those matchups. Matthew Liberatore is a southpaw whose career ERA is 4.64.

It's been a slow start for Jarren Duran ($4,400), yet he's posted a .459 slugging percentage the last three weeks. Even enduring a tough campaign, he stil has six homers, one triple, and 10 stolen bases. And since 2024, Duran has an .847 OPS versus righties and an .821 at home. Bailey Ober has struggled to a 6.00 road ERA where lefties have hit six of the seven long balls he's conceded.

Bargain Bats

The lack of power may catch up with Travis Bazzana ($4,000), but he's a rookie second baseman with a .385 OBP and seven steals through 23 games. The lefty is primed to face another freshman in righty Andrew Painter and his 5.77 ERA.

Though J.P. Crawford ($3,500) hasn't been hitting for average, he's still managed a .342 OBP with six home runs. The shortstop has also slugged over .400 against righties the last couple campaigns. While Seth Lugo has a 2.67 FIP compared to a 3.68 ERA, lefties have gone .279 against. It's just that no homer has so far come off a lefty's bat.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers at Brewers (Brandon Sproat): Kyle Tucker ($4,800), Freddie Freeman ($4,700), Hyeseong Kim ($3,100)

Maybe someday Sproat will live up to his prospect status, but for now he's not a viable MLB pitcher. Of course, that hasn't stopped the Brewers from hoping. He's produced a 5.79 FIP, 1.78 K/BB ratio, and 1.99 HR/9 rate. And also a 6.26 ERA in his new home ballpark. I didn't set out to stack three lefties, yet that works out with Sproat being right-handed.

Tucker has registered an .831 OPS the last three weeks, so maybe he's found his footing with the Dodgers. He's started slow in his new home park, though lists an OPS over .800 on the road. Freeman has been awful against lefties and at home, but has posted an .880 OPS versus righties and a .904 while away since 2024. Kim becoming an LA regular is a bit surprising, though he does have a .264 average while swiping five bags. He's also looked better on the road by a comfortable margin with an .807 OPS away from Dodger Stadium.

Cardinals at Reds (Brady Singer): JJ Wetherholt ($5,000), Alec Burleson ($4,500), Nolan Gorman ($3,500)

Singer has been as bad as any MLB pitcher this year by delivering a 6.55 FIP, 6.65 K/9 rate, and 2.74 HR/9 rate. Lefties have also hit a staggering .385 against, so I've naturally included three of them below.

The rookie Wetherholt is at nine homers and six stolen bases, impressive numbers for a shortstop. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he's still learning to handle lefties with a .367 OBP versus righties. Burleson is particularly poor against his fellow southpaws, yet lists an .835 OPS against righties the last couple years while batting .313 the last three weeks. Gorman doesn't make a lot of contact, but has six homers and four doubles and went deep 19 times two seasons ago.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.