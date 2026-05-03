There's a few Rays to select for your Sunday DraftKings MLB DFS lineups at home against Tyler Mahle and the Giants.

The first Sunday of May gives us eight MLB games on the DFS slate with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT that omits the earlier Blue Jays-Twins matchup. That'll give you extra time to get in your lineups, and here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Steven Matz, TAM vs. SFG ($8,200): Back in a rotation and starting for the Rays, Matz has posted a 4.51 ERA through six starts. He did just go seven innings against the Guardians, where he only allowed two runs. This is about Sunday's matchup as the Giants rank last in MLB for runs scored.

Braxton Ashcraft, PIT vs. CIN ($7,500): Ashcraft is the inverse of Matz in that he's coming of a poor outing after several strong ones. Even so, he still lists a 3.13 FIP with 10.32 K/9 and 0.79 HR/9 rates. The Reds boast power, but also sit last overall when it comes to batting average.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

With a .491 slugging percentage, Brice Turang ($5,600) has continued to hit with power. And this year, he's also registered a .428 OBP. Zack Littell has made the move to the Nationals and it hasn't gone well so far having produced a 9.06 FIP while lefties have batted .338 against.

Kyle Schwarber ($5,400) has hit less often this season, yet he's walking as often as ever and still offers plenty of power. It's the usual experience, just with a bit of variation. This is a player who once provided 47 home runs while below the Mendoza Line and is currently at 11. Chris Paddack is a righty who's allowed a career 1.52 homers per nine innings, which is effectively the ideal matchup for Schwarber.

Bargain Bats

Otto Lopez ($4,100) called attention to himself last year as a shortstop with 15 homers and 15 stolen bases. And so far, he's already hit two triples with a .336 batting average. Jesus Luzardo has a 2.75 FIP compared to a 5.50 ERA, so he's been unlucky. Righties have hit .265 against, so I'm still willing to grab a right-handed Marlin to see what happens.

The Cubs have been regularly rotating catchers, but Carson Kelly ($3,200) is likely to play Sunday, or at the very least a strong candidate after getting Saturday off. He's recorded a .413 OBP after supplying 17 home runs last season. Merrill Kelly has made three starts for Arizona that have gone terribly with a 9.20 ERA and 0.75 K/BB rate.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers at Cardinals (Dustin May): Kyle Tucker ($5,300), Freddie Freeman ($5,000), Max Muncy ($4,200)

May returned last year after missing 2024 and delivered a 4.96 ERA across his time with the Dodgers and Red Sox. He's made the move to the rebuilding Cardinals, and things haven't improved. May's fastball has ticked back up, yet he's posted a 6.46 K/9 rate with a 5.28 ERA. So I'll stack these three lefties from his former club.

Tucker has endured a rough start with the Dodgers, but still has three homers and three steals. He's also struggled at home with a .589 OPS, though Sunday's matchup will be on the road. Freeman has also underperformed at Dodger Stadium while listing a .902 road OPS since 2024 where he's also managed an .880 OPS versus righties. Muncy is at nine home runs to go with a .390 OBP after a .376 last season. While he's traditionally better at home, this is the point where I unveil that lefties have so far gone .382 against May.

Rays vs. Giants (Tyler Mahle): Junior Caminero ($4,900), Chandler Simpson ($4,000), Jonathan Aranda ($4,000)

Mahle's first campaign with the Giants is off to a rough start by way of a 5.87 ERA. He's been better at home with a 2.91, but of course that's paired with a 13.00 on the road (and he hasn't yet pitched at Coors Field). I've offered two lefties below as Mahle is a righty, though I'm also including a righty since they've hit .357 against.

Caminero's elite power hasn't gone anywhere with nine homers after notching 45. He's also a righty who's slugged a career .518 against his fellow righties. Simpson isn't the greatest base runner, yet can deliver with exceptional speed and bat-to-ball skill. He's also gone .312 with two triples and 11 stolen bases, even though he's already been caught four times. Aranda's BABIP has overcorrected after a .409 in 2025 led to a .316 average. He's still produced seven home runs with an OPS over .800 against righties and at home.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.