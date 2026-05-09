See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Ty Madden ($6,000) is an interesting punt play. He'll work after an opener and has displayed interesting strikeout ability in the minors. That translated well for Madden's first 2026 appearance as he fanned seven across 5.0 innings. A matchup against the Royals will also help his case.

Edward Cabrera ($7,400) hasn't enjoyed the breakout many had hoped for when he was traded to the Cubs, yet an $1,100 drop since his first start of the year seems to be an overreaction. He's also produced three straight starts with at least 16 DK points.

Landen Roupp ($9,200) and Braxton Ashcraft ($7,700) face each other and both offer strong skills. I'd side with Ashcraft for the discounted salary, but both should be considered.

Cam Schlittler ($10,700) has been one of the biggest breakout pitchers this season, though the Brewers strike out at the fourth-lowest rate. I'd still be willing to select him as all the other comparable pitchers face more daunting matchups - including Kyle Harrison ($8,500) versus the Yankees and Spencer Strider ($8,200) against the Dodgers.

The Saturday schedule is a bit more condensed than usual with a five-game slate beginning at 3:07 p.m. EDT followed by eight on the main slate at 7:05 p.m. EDT. As is always the case, the focus of this article will be on the latter. There aren't many obvious hitter-friendly environments, meaning there will be a lot of matchup-heavy analysis.

The Saturday schedule is a bit more condensed than usual with a five-game slate beginning at 3:07 p.m. EDT followed by eight on the main slate at 7:05 p.m. EDT. As is always the case, the focus of this article will be on the latter. There aren't many obvious hitter-friendly environments, meaning there will be a lot of matchup-heavy analysis.

Pitchers

Cam Schlittler ($10,700) has been one of the biggest breakout pitchers this season, though the Brewers strike out at the fourth-lowest rate. I'd still be willing to select him as all the other comparable pitchers face more daunting matchups - including Kyle Harrison ($8,500) versus the Yankees and Spencer Strider ($8,200) against the Dodgers.

Landen Roupp ($9,200) and Braxton Ashcraft ($7,700) face each other and both offer strong skills. I'd side with Ashcraft for the discounted salary, but both should be considered.

Edward Cabrera ($7,400) hasn't enjoyed the breakout many had hoped for when he was traded to the Cubs, yet an $1,100 drop since his first start of the year seems to be an overreaction. He's also produced three straight starts with at least 16 DK points.

Ty Madden ($6,000) is an interesting punt play. He'll work after an opener and has displayed interesting strikeout ability in the minors. That translated well for Madden's first 2026 appearance as he fanned seven across 5.0 innings. A matchup against the Royals will also help his case.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Hitters

Jack Leiter has been frustratingly inconsistent so far as he's shown a strong ability to generate swings and misses while maintaining a severe home run problem having allowed multiple long balls during two of seven starts. The Cubs represent a stacking option due to their lineup depth led by Seiya Suzuki ($5,300) and Ian Happ ($4,700).

Luis Castillo may be losing his grip on a rotation spot having struggled to a 6.29 ERA. That hasn't come through home runs, yet he's conceded a 12.4 percent barrel rate and 14 total barrels. That puts power bats like Colson Montgomery ($4,600) and Munetaka Murakami ($4,900) on the radar.

Value Bats

One of the few hitting environments worth targeting on Saturday is Mets-Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Lourdes Gurriel ($2,800) hasn't consistently made hard contact since returning from a torn ACL, though holds a prominent role in the order and a cheap way to get exposure to this matchup.

Gavin Sheets ($2,900) is in a similar position to Gurriel as he hasn't been able to follow up on his successful 2025 while still hitting between fourth and sixth directly behind Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis. Dustin May enters with the third-lowest strikeout rate among all pitchers on the slate, so there should be plenty of balls in play and chances for the Padres to rack up runs.

Stacks to Consider

Mets at Diamondbacks (Merrill Kelly): Juan Soto ($6,300), Bo Bichette ($4,500), Mark Vientos ($3,300)

The Mets' lineup has started to show some signs of life by posting a .316 wOBA across the last week - good for 15th in the league. They also face a dream matchup against Kelly, who has yet to look comfortable since returning from a back injury with at least five earned runs from three of four starts to go with an overall 9.95 ERA and 2.32 WHIP.

Mariners at White Sox (Anthony Kay): Rob Refsnyder ($2,500), Julio Rodriguez ($4,700), Randy Arozarena ($4,000)

T-Mobile Park isn't a stadium I'd typically look to stack in as it's often pitcher-friendly. However, the matchup against Kay is extremely favorable for the Mariners since he's only recorded a 3.5 K-BB%. His combination of a 10.5 BB% and struggles to generate swings and misses has led to a 1.67 WHIP. Kay has also allowed multiple homers during two of his last three outings. With a lefty on the mound, Refsnyder should be a tremendous value as Seattle's leadoff hitter.

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