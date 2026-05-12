Tuesday evening's main slate at FanDuel includes 10 gams and gets underway at 7:07 p.m. EDT. Two arms are priced in five figures with five more in the $9,000 tier, so it's not a top-heavy slate on the mound.

The A's are at home against the Cardinals, giving us the slate's highest run total at 10.0, while three other games sit at 9.0 or 9.5, so we should be able to find some offense across the slate. As always, the Dodgers (-310) are the slate's biggest favorite, and it's a massive number here. They're followed by the Mets (-152) and Mariners (-152). Weather could have a decent impact here. There's rain chances in Chicago, where there will also be stiff winds. Wind in Minnesota is also likely. Keep an eye on these spots for any potential advantages or concerns.

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Pitching

MacKenzie Gore, TEX vs. ARI ($9,200): If you're not paying up for Yoshinobu Yamamoto at $10,900, then Freddy Peralta ($9,600) looks like the cash/floor play. If you seek a touch more ceiling for GPPs, though, perhaps Gore is due a bounce-back effort. His 5.18 ERA comes with a slightly better 3.98 xFIP and he's been far better at home (3.38 ERA, 1.98 xFIP). Walks are usually his undoing, but the Diamondbacks have just a 7.0 percent walk rate against lefties. Arizona has a 3.7 run expectancy, amongst the slate's lowest, and Gore is fanning 14.1 per nine at Globe Life Field.

Brandon Sproat, MIL vs. SD ($7,900): I can't state more clearly how much I despise this slate on the mound. It's become more of an exercise of finding someone you can live with rather than someone you feel terrific about using. Sproat's 8.8 K/9 is tolerable for this price. That he's reached 20 fantasy points just twice in five starts isn't. San Diego has a 4.1 run expectancy and the Brewers are favored, so that's working in our favor, as is their below average .302 wOBA and 94 wRC+ off righties.

Jack Flaherty, DET at NYM ($7,600): Conflicting stats here, but that seems baked into Flaherty's low salary. He's carrying a 5.56 ERA (5.16 xFIP) into Tuesday, but the Mets counter with a pathetic .285 wOBA and 82 wRC+ off righties. New York only has a 21.0 percent K rate, but Flaherty is fanning a career-high 11.1 per nine, again conflicting. Wind could factor and work against Flaherty's 50 percent fly ball rate, but nothing screams breakout for the Mets, giving Detroit's starter a chance for a fair return.

Top Targets

Eury Perez has struggled on the road, posting a 7.43 ERA (6.72 FIP), allowing a .445 wOBA to lefties and .428 wOBA to righties, seemingly opening up the entire Twins lineup. Wind concerns prevent me from stacking here, but Byron Buxton ($4,000) offers enough contact for a floor and power for a ceiling, while Luke Keaschall ($2,900) is an okay value.

Andre Pallante doesn't have targetable splits, but he's allowed a homer in five straight. Shea Langeliers ($3,900) has a .428 wOBA and 171 wRC+ off righties, while Nick Kurtz ($3,500) sits at .421/166, making for an attractive mini-stack.

Bargain Bats

Royals bats haven't been overly reliable, but they come with the slate's third-highest run expectancy and we could see some wind-aided long balls. Erick Fedde has been more vulnerable to righties and Maikel Garcia ($3,000) is hitting .429 in his last six. Isaac Collins ($2,700) doesn't target Fedde's vulnerability, but he is in solid form and comes with second-base eligibility.

It feels like a guessing game with the Brewers offensive production, and it's equally a guess as to how Matt Waldron's knuckleball will dance. He's allowing a .539 wOBA and 1.279 OPS to lefties overall, though. Sal Frelick ($2,600) or Garrett Mitchell ($2,900) can help finish off your build.

Strictly a BvP consideration as he's hitting .196 over his last 46 at-bats, but Bo Bichette ($2,700) is 7-for-13 in his career off Flaherty.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Adrian Houser (Giants): Shohei Ohtani ($3,800), Kyle Tucker ($3,400), Freddie Freeman ($3,000)

Houser is getting torched by lefties, allowing a .506 wOBA, 1.194 OPS and five homers to 95 batters faced. Los Angeles is long on left-handed bats, so you can pick and choose your poison once the lineup card is out. Ohtani could get a day off...okay, we can pivot to Max Muncy ($3,400) or Dalton Rushing ($3,000). Even Hyeseong Kim ($2,500) is in play if you need a cheap option or a punt play at second base. The Dodgers' struggles overall just make this stack surprisingly affordable.

Mariners vs. Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Julio Rodriguez ($3,100), Josh Naylor ($2,900), Cal Raleigh ($2,800)

It's anyone's guess as to what Houston gets from Imai here, but the past results, including his rehab outings, don't inspire a ton of confidence. He's been more vulnerable to righties in limited exposure, making Rodriguez a fine stand alone play. He's hitting .360 with five homers over his last 50 at bats. Naylor is getting going. He saw a nine-game hitting streak end last night but still is hitting .347 over his last 12 games. Raleigh is 0-for-36 in his last 10, so he's a gamble on power only. Randy Arozarena ($3,200) or Brendan Donovan ($3,000) are easy pivots if you prefer a bit more stability.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.