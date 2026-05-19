Tuesday's top MLB DFS options on FanDuel include Shohei Ohtani, whose salary as a hitter may not have caught up to his current form, as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres.

FanDuel is giving us 10 games to sort through on Tuesday's main slate, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Only two arms are priced in five figures, with three more in the $9,000 tier, so this doesn't profile as a slate where we're forced to spend heavily on the mound.

Rangers-Rockies in Coors Field gives us our elevated 10.5 run total, followed by Angels-A's at 9.0. The slate is void of heavy favorites, with the Dodgers (-156) and Mariners (-152) leading the way. Weather could play a real factor Tuesday. It looks warm and windy in New York, creating a favorable environment. Rain in Denver and St. Louis is moderately concerning, while it will be cool in Denver and Minneapolis. These spots are all worth monitoring as we get closer to the evening.

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Pitching

Ranger Suarez, BOS at KC ($9,500): Suarez hasn't allowed a run in his last three starts, giving up just eight hits across 17.1 innings while striking out 21. Ks aren't a big part of his game, earning just 8/1 per nine, and it's not the Royals identity either at 21.1 percent against lefties. But they also have just an 86 wRC+ and .133 ISO, so we're paying for bulk clean innings. Kansas City has just a 3.5 run expectancy.

Ryne Nelson, ARI vs. SF ($7,400): On form and matchup, Nelson looks underpriced. He's earned 82.0 fantasy points in his last two starts, striking out 15 in 13.2 innings. He's also allowed five homers in his last four, which was preceded by surrendering eight runs in 0.1 innings against Toronto. The Giants aren't likely capable of that kind of eruption, bringing a .297 wOBA and 89 wRC+ off righties into Tuesday. Their 4.3 run expectancy is mid-level on this slate.

Lance McCullers, HOU at MIN ($7,300): The likely cold weather and potential inbound winds (will need to confirm) when paired with the price and Byron Buxton's uncertainty are the appeal here, as we know McCullers can combust at any point. His 6.86 ERA comes with a more palatable 4.08 xFIP and he's still fanning over one per inning. The Twins are favored and have a 5.0 run expectancy, but I'm not confident in targeting them offensively, so we'll go the opposite route.

Top Targets

Weather is enough of a concern to not stack Rockies Tuesday, but it's impossible to ignore Kumar Rocker's struggles on the road, pitching to a 7.71 ERA, allowing a .411 wOBA to lefties and .443 to righties. Mickey Moniak ($3,900) is an easy target, while TJ Rumfield ($3,500) or Troy Johnston ($3,400) can be more unique choices.

The Dodgers lineup remains an enigma for DFS purposes, clearly elite but not firing on all cylinders. That's going to remain the case Tuesday against Griffin Canning, who has allowed six runs in each of his last two outings. But there's reasonable BvP exposure here, and the Dodger lineup is hitting .242 across 91 at bats. Shohei Ohtani ($3,800) remains priced as cheaply as we'll see and he's hitting .341 with 10 RBI in his last 10.

Bargain Bats

The Rangers haven't been trustworthy all season, and we noted the weather concerns above. But the matchup with Tanner Gordon can't be ignored. He's allowing a .485 wOBA to lefties overall, a number that spikes to .710 at home. Evan Carter ($3,100) should hit leadoff, followed by Brandon Nimmo ($3,300), giving you some choices, with the caveat the Rockies are likely to use a lefty opener.

Konnor Griffin ($2,900) hasn't put up a lot of crooked fantasy scores, but is hitting .291 over his last six and has a team-best .375 wOBA off lefties. He's likely to hit second here, boosting his opportunities.

Julio Rodriguez ($2,900) is ice cold, hitting just .103 in his last seven. But he's got a team-high .443 wOBA, 192 wRC+ and .391 ISO entering a matchup with Anthony Kay.

Stack to Consider

Angels vs. Jacob Lopez (A's): Zach Neto ($3,100), Jo Adell ($2,800), Oswald Peraza ($2,600)

Lopez has allowed two homers in each of his last three starts, his 5.80 ERA comes with a 6.01 xFIP and he doesn't miss bats, fanning just 6.7 per nine. The three options here are certainly less heralded but very cheap and given Peraza's position flexibility, they can occupy some lower value positions in your build. And they all hit lefties well. Adell has a .418 wOBA, 167 wRC+ and .351 ISO off lefties. Peraza sits at .407/159/.302 and Neto .403/157/.204. There's a very low floor here, so perhaps multi-entry GPPs only.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.