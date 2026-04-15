Wednesday is Tax Day, so it's probably a nice day to get a little extra money in your pocket. That's where MLB DFS can come into play! There are 12 games on the MLB schedule starting at 6:40 p.m. EDT or later, and here are my lineup recommendations.

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Pitching

Dylan Cease, TOR at MIL ($10,400): Cease's tenure with the Blue Jays is off to a stellar start. Through three outings he has a 1.68 FIP and 15.95 K/9 rate. Milwaukee is in the top 10 of runs scored, but it just lost Christian Yelich to injury, and I think Cease is good enough to handle this matchup.

Randy Vasquez, SDP vs. SEA ($9,800): I doubt Vasquez's 9.68 K/9 rate is sustainable, as he has a career rate of 6.02. However, he's consistently proven he can take advantage of the Padres' ballpark. During his tenure with San Diego he has a 3.03 ERA at home. The Mariners have been only average offensively to start this season, in part due to Cal Raleigh's slow start. It may be a good time for Vasquez to catch them.

Jesse Scholtens, TAM at CWS ($7,300): Scholtens has been making his way back after missing the 2024 season. He's made one strong start at Triple-A this year, and also pitched 4.2 shutout innings of bulk relief. Now, he gets a chance to start against his former team, the White Sox. Chicago has made a strong early bid to be considered the worst offense in MLB. It's already deeply buried in the bottom five in runs scored and team OPS.

Top Targets

It would be nice if Mike Trout ($3,800) could have a reasonably healthy, reasonably productive campaign. He does have a .388 OBP and five home runs to start the 2026 season. The future Hall of Famer has also been decidedly better against his fellow righties as of late, as he has an .845 OPS in those matchups since 2024. Luis Gil is right-handed, and also allowed three runs in 4.0 innings against the Rays in his first start this season. In 11 outings last year he had a 4.62 FIP and 1.24 K/BB rate.

Even with his slow start Ronald Acuna ($3,000) has a triple and four stolen bases, signs he has some life in his legs. Plus, he had a .978 OPS versus righties and a .997 OPS at home last year, so I figure he'll round into form soon enough. After a strong rookie season way back in 2019, Chris Paddack has posted a 5.10 ERA over the rest of his career. Additionally, while it's early, righties have hit .368 against him in 2026.

Bargain Bats

Rookie TJ Rumfield ($2,900) hit .288 over two seasons with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees' system, so his start to this season is perhaps not merely about Coors Field. Maybe the first baseman's .304/.365/.464 slash line is built upon his ability to hit right-handed pitchers (with a bit of help from his new home park, I'll grant you). With injuries hitting the Astros' rotation, it is expected that righty Spencer Arrighetti will be called up from the minors to start Wednesday. He had a 5.35 ERA in seven MLB starts last season, and he had a 4.53 ERA in 2024.

Another slow starter that I think will pick things up is Jazz Chisholm ($2,800). He's tallied five doubles and swiped six bags even while struggling to get his OPS over .500. Last year he had an .892 OPS at home, so maybe more time at Yankee Stadium is what he needs. I don't buy Jack Kochanowicz's 3.24 ERA at all after he posted a 6.81 ERA last season. He still has an 1.09 K/BB rate this year, but has just managed to not allow a home run. On top of that, over his career lefties have hit .298 against Kochanowicz.

Stacks to Consider

Athletics vs. Rangers (Kumar Rocker): Nick Kurtz ($3,100), Tyler Soderstrom ($3,100), Jacob Wilson ($2,500)

Things aren't looking any better this season for Rocker. It's only two starts, but his FIP has risen from 4.87 to 5.08, and his HR/9 rate has ticked up from 1.54 to 1.80. Plus, last season he had a 2.43 ERA at home, but a 9.29 ERA on the road. The Athletics are still playing in Sutter Health Park, a stadium that really boosted offense last season. Righties have hit .253 against Rocker in his career, but lefties have hit .296 against him so I have two southpaws in this stack.

Kurtz is walking and showing patience at the plate, even if the power hasn't been there yet. I am not concerned, given that he was AL Rookie of the Year in 2025 because he slugged .619 with 36 home runs in 116 games. He also had an OPS over 1.000 against righties and at home in 2025. Soderstrom has already picked up two homers, a triple, and four doubles this year. He was actually better on the road last year, but his .846 OPS against righties gives me plenty of hope for him in this matchup. Wilson slowed down a fair amount after a hot start to 2025, but he finished with a .311 batting average, 13 homers, and 26 doubles. Not too shabby for a shortstop. Wilson also had an .875 OPS at home last year.

Pirates vs. Nationals (Jake Irvin): Brandon Lowe ($3,800), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,600), Bryan Reynolds ($3,400)

Irvin is in the running for the worst regular pitcher in MLB. He has a career 5.00 ERA, including a 7.07 ERA this year. Speaking of that number, Irvin has struck out 7.07 batters per nine innings in his career, and his career HR/9 rate is 1.61. I have three guys who can hit left-handed from the Pirates, given that Irvin is a righty, and since 2024 lefties have hit .268 against him.

Lowe has long had remarkable power for a second baseman, with his primary issue being his ability to stay healthy. He had 31 homers in 134 games last year, and he already has seven this season. In fact, the lefty has slugged .679 this season. O'Hearn, like Lowe, has joined the Pirates for the 2026 season and has hit the ground running. He's slashed .305/.394/.508 with six extra-base hits. He's generally hit righties well, but last season he also had an .832 OPS versus his fellow southpaws. Last season was somewhat disappointing for the switch-hitting Reynolds, but he still hit 38 doubles. Maybe the changes to the lineup has given Reynolds a boost, though, as he has a .382 OBP with three home runs and a triple.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.